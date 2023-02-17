Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Panthers overpower shorthanded Capitals

Marc Staal, Colin White and Aleksander Barkov each had a second-period goal, and the visiting Florida Panthers won 6-3 over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Nov 9, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) takes his position on the ice prior to a face-off during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) takes his position on the ice prior to a face-off during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 17, 2023 02:02 AM

Marc Staal, Colin White and Aleksander Barkov each had a second-period goal, and the visiting Florida Panthers won 6-3 over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Defenseman Gustav Forsling opened the scoring and Carter Verhaeghe recorded two assists for the Panthers, who like the Capitals, are vying for a wild-card spot in the crowded Eastern Conference.

However, with Florida ahead 4-1, late power-play goals from Washington's Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov made things interesting until Anton Lundell (two assists) and Sam Reinhart added empty-netters for the visitors.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves to win for the fourth time in five starts for Florida, which has won five of the last seven.

Meanwhile, Dylan Strome also scored and Erik Gustafsson had three assists for Washington, which has dropped three straight -- all at home -- amid a 6-10-0 rut. The Capitals were playing their second straight game without superstar Alex Ovechkin, following the death of his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 10:50 remaining in the opening period, Forsling got Florida on the board first with his snap shot from the edge of the circle. Washington, meanwhile, was held to just six shots on goal through the first 20 minutes.

In the second, the Capitals came out more aggressive from an offensive standpoint with two quick shots on target, but it was the Panthers who padded their advantage. Staal's drive from just inside the blue line made it past some net-front traffic and past Washington netminder Darcy Kuemper (30 saves) just 1:32 into the middle frame. White made it 3-0 after taking a well-feathered pass from Lundell to break free and successfully deke Kuemper with 12:40 remaining in the second.

Washington finally broke through with 4:09 left in the second when Strome redirected T.J. Oshie's shot by a screened Bobrovsky. But 1:12 later, Florida regained its three-goal edge as Barkov kept the puck via a two-on-one to convert his 16th goal.

Backstrom made things interesting with 6:56 remaining in regulation when his power-play shot deflected off Staal's stick, and through the legs of Bobrovsky. Kuznetsov then struck with 2:32 to play for the Capitals.

--Field Level Media

Feb 16, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The Washington Capitals observe a moment of silence in memory of Mikhail Ovechkin, father of Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (not pictured), who passed away Wednesday morning, prior to the start of their game against the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 16, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The Washington Capitals observe a moment of silence in memory of Mikhail Ovechkin, father of Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (not pictured), who passed away Wednesday morning, prior to the start of their game against the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) is hooked by Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) while battling for the puck in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 16, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) is hooked by Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) while battling for the puck in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 16, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 19, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Reese Johnson (52) and center Philipp Kurashev (23) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Yanni Gourde paces Kraken in another win vs. Flyers
Yanni Gourde scored two goals and added an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night.
February 17, 2023 05:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A practice puck recognizing Black History Month awaits players for pregame warm ups before the start of a game between the San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights edge Sharks for 4th straight win
William Carrier scored with 18 seconds remaining to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
February 17, 2023 05:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Nov 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Brett Ritchie (24) against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Red Wings race past Flames for fifth straight win
Dominik Kubalik scored twice while Tyler Bertuzzi tallied once in a three-point game as the visiting Detroit Red Wings beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive win.
February 17, 2023 03:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Sep 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson (90) looks on during the second period of the game against the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Blues extend winning streak to 3 by knocking off Devils
Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting New Jersey Devils 4-2 Thursday night.
February 17, 2023 03:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media