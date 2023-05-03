Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Panthers maintain momentum, beat Leafs in Game 1

Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and a career-high nine hits to help the visiting Florida Panthers to a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
May 03, 2023 at 1:24 AM

Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and a career-high nine hits to help the visiting Florida Panthers to a 4-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, Nick Cousins, Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour also scored and Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves for Florida, which upset the Boston Bruins in the first round by winning the final three games.

Tkachuk's assist total tied the franchise record for a single postseason game, a mark set by Verhaeghe on April 26.

Matthew Knies and Michael Bunting scored and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs, who reached the second round for the first time since 2004 by getting past the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead at 9:25 of the first period when Cousins fought off Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe for a rebound and scored with a backhand.

Florida moved ahead 2-0 at 7:58 of the second period. Aaron Ekblad took a point shot that went off the stick of Knies and then was tipped into the net by Bennett.

The Maple Leafs answered 11 seconds later when Knies scored his first NHL goal in his ninth game (regular season and postseason).

Knies took a centering pass off the wall from Auston Matthews. His initial shot was saved, but he followed up with a spinning backhand that hit the net to make it 2-1 at 8:09.

Matthews extended his point streak to seven games (five goals, five assists), and Morgan Rielly also assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, six assists).

The Maple Leafs tied it 2-2 at 14:51 of the second. Calle Jarnkrok fed Bunting driving through the slot, and Bunting faked out Bobrovsky before lifting the puck into the net.

Verhaeghe got loose on a breakaway and scored to make it 3-2 at 17:47 of the second. It was his 11th playoff goal with the Panthers, setting a team record.

Montour scored his sixth goal of the 2023 playoffs with a slap shot during a delayed penalty to extend the lead to 4-2 at 12:24 of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennett was called for a double-minor high-sticking penalty with 37 seconds left and the Maple Leafs pulled Samsonov for a two-man advantage, but they were unable to generate a scoring chance.

Florida had lost eight consecutive Game 1s.

--Field Level Media

May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins (21) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins (21) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (13) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart (13) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild GM Bill Guerin reacts to another disappointment: ‘This season is not a failure’
After making it back to the playoffs, the Wild bowed out in underwhelming fashion.
May 02, 2023 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
NHL
Wild sign ‘spectacular’ winger Marcus Johansson to 2-year, $4 million contract
Johansson posted 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) in 20 games with the Wild in the regular season and added a pair of goals in the playoffs.
May 02, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
May 1, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) follows the puck in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) during the first period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Akira Schmid, Devils shut out Rangers in Game 7
Rookie Akira Schmid made 31 saves for his second shutout of New Jersey's first-round Eastern Conference playoff series as the Devils advanced with a 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 7 on Monday in Newark, N.J.
May 02, 2023 02:00 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues
NHL
The legacy of Matt Dumba and what the Wild stand to lose
Talking to reporters Monday afternoon, Dumba confronted the reality that his time in Minnesota might be over
May 01, 2023 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT