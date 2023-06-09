Sponsored By
NHL

Panthers get late goal, score on their 1st shot of overtime to get Stanley Cup Finals to 2-1

Matthew Tkachuk scores goal with extra attacker, Carter Verhaeghe scores in overtime to give Florida 3-2 win over Vegas

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his game tying goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game 3 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals on June 8, 2023, at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.
Sam Navarro / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media
June 08, 2023 at 10:54 PM

Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into overtime to give the host Florida Panthers a crucial 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.

The Golden Knights still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be played Saturday in Florida.

Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk each collected a goal and an assist and Brandon Montour also scored for the Panthers. Tkachuk tied the game with 2:13 left in regulation after Florida pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for an extra attacker.

Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots in a strong performance, his biggest a late-third-period save on Michael Amadio that kept it one-goal game.

Verhaeghe unloaded a long wrist shot from just inside the blue line for the winner at 4:27 of the extra frame. It was his seventh of the playoffs and four career overtime marker.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault both collected one goal and one assist for Vegas. Goaltender Adin Hill made 20 saves.

The Panthers have a 7-0 overtime record during the playoffs. Vegas has a 3-2 mark when going beyond regulation.

Having dropped the first two games of the series, Florida received a much-needed quick start when Montour found the mark from the high slot at 4:08 of the first period. It was his seventh goal of the playoffs, but first in 11 games.

With 10 points in the playoffs, Montour has set a franchise record for defensemen.

Stone's power-play goal at 16:03 of the first tied the clash. While on a four-on-three-advantage, Stone set up shop at the doorstep and deflected Marchessault's shot for his eighth goal of the playoffs.

Marchessault netted another Vegas power-play goal to put the visitors ahead 2-1 at 14:59 of the second frame. His one-timer from the left faceoff dot resulted in his 13th goal of the playoffs, all in the past 13 games, and his fourth of this series.

Marchessault, who was claimed by Vegas from Florida in the 2017 expansion draft, has scored in four consecutive and seven of the past eight contests.

As it appeared Vegas would take a commanding series lead, Tkachuk tied the clash late in regulation. Tkachuk, who missed most of the first period after being on the receiving end of a hard check, buried a loose puck.

Vegas has scored two power-play goals in all three games in the finals, while the Panthers are 0-for-12 with the man advantage.

By Field Level Media
Field Level Media is a partner news agency for Forum Communications Company.
