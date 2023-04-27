Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Panthers extend series with OT win over Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk scored at 6:05 of overtime to lift the visiting Florida Panthers to a season-saving, 4-3 win over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) takes a drink of water during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) takes a drink of water during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 27, 2023 at 1:47 AM

Matthew Tkachuk scored at 6:05 of overtime to lift the visiting Florida Panthers to a season-saving, 4-3 win over the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

The Panthers cut their deficit in the best-of-seven series to 3-2 heading to Game 6 on Friday in Sunrise, Fla.

After Carter Verhaeghe picked off Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark's attempted clear from behind the net, the puck bounced off Ullmark's pads and onto the stick of Tkachuk for a backhanded, game-winning tally.

Tkachuk finished with a goal and an assist, and Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart scored in regulation for Florida. Verhaeghe logged three assists.

Bennett has recorded points in all four of his games in the series, scoring a goal in three of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 44 saves in his second consecutive start.

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist while Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins, who had a 47-25 shot advantage and finished 2-for-5 on the power play.

Boston's Charlie McAvoy had two assists, and Ullmark made 21 saves.

Florida led 2-1 through two periods before the teams traded power-play goals in the first 5:14 of the third.

Hall scored his fifth goal in as many playoff games at 9:16, pulling a rebound out of traffic in the slot and ripping it off the crossbar to tie the game 3-3.

The Panthers also killed a too-many-men penalty in the last four minutes of regulation. Bobrovsky denied a Marchand breakaway attempt before the third-period buzzer.

Florida's strong start included holding Boston without a shot on its first power play and taking the lead at 8:26 of the opening period. Off a Tyler Bertuzzi turnover, Duclair batted Verhaeghe's pass to score out of the air.

The Bruins tied the game with a man advantage 2:27 into the second. McAvoy made an incredible feed from the right point to Marchand, who corralled his own initial shot that sat loose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston had a dominant 18-8 shots edge in the second, but a late lapse allowed the visitors to take a 2-1 lead with 1:08 left. Bennett whipped home a shot from the slot after Verhaeghe won a puck battle and slipped the puck out of the corner.

The home team's onslaught continued with seven shots to begin the third, and Bergeron needed just six seconds of a power play to make it 2-2. At 4:33, the Boston captain deflected home Marchand's shot from above the left dot for his 50th career postseason goal.

Florida's power-play unit went to work and got the lead back when Reinhart buried a wrister in the slot off Tkachuk's feed at 5:14.

--Field Level Media

Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) gets ready for a face-off during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) gets ready for a face-off during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) battles with Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) battles with Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
NHL
Here’s why Wild winger Marcus Foligno shouldn’t have been ejected from Game 5
The play in question featured the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Foligno colliding with the Stars’ 6-foot-3, 225-pound Radek Faksa at full speed.
April 26, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
020919.S.STP_.WILDREPORT
NHL
Minnesota Wild to play a pair of 2023 games in Sweden
The NHL club will make its second Scandinavian trip in November, facing Ottawa and Toronto in Stockholm as part of the NHL's Global Series.
April 26, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Feb 11, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (53) skates during warmup before the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Nick Bjugstad, Oilers grab 3-2 series lead vs. Kings
Nick Bjugstad posted his first career two-goal playoff game to pace Edmonton to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, putting the Oilers one win away from claiming their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
April 26, 2023 03:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) looks on the game between the Dallas Stars in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jake Oettinger shuts out Wild to give Stars series lead
Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his second postseason shutout in 12 career starts and the Dallas Stars gained control of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 4-0 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
April 26, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT