Owen Power lifts Sabres past Stars in OT

Owen Power scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Power scored near side from the bottom of the left circle for his first goal of the season.

Craig Anderson, appearing in his 700th NHL game, made 29 saves. Rasmus Dahlin and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, who have won three straight and are 4-1-1- in their past six.

Joe Pavelski had two assists for the Stars, who lost for the first time in three games. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Jamie Benn gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:48 of the first period. Roope Hintz, in his return to the lineup after missing seven games with an upper-body injury, found Benn uncovered at the side of the net. His initial shot hit Anderson's skate but it rebounded right back to him for his 19th of the season.

Dallas dominated much of the opening 20 minutes, outshooting the Sabres 10-0 by the nine-minute mark of the first period.

Buffalo finally got its first shot on goal with just over 10 minutes to go in the frame. Shortly thereafter, the Sabres got their second one -- and made it count.

Dahlin one-timed a feed from Casey Mittelstadt at the blue line to tie it 1-1 at 11:29. The goal, the defenseman's 14th of the campaign, set a new career high, surpassing his previous best set last season.

The two sides traded chances in the middle frame.

Early in the period, Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson's shot from the top of the left circle went just wide of the far post.

Oettinger got his toe on a JJ Peterka shot toward the net from the slot that deflected off a Stars stick and Anderson responded at the other end with a stop on Hintz speeding in to the front of the net.

Olofsson scored his 22nd goal of the season on a one-timer from the right circle off the rush to put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 1:44 of the third period.

Jason Robertson tied it 2-2 with his 32nd of the season from in front of the net at 5:58.

