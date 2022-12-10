SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
News reporting
Overtime power-play goal gets Penguins past Sabres

Jeff Carter scored on the power play 1:36 into overtime and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins won their fourth game in a row, 4-3 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Dec 9, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) tries to control the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) defends during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 10, 2022 02:00 AM
Jeff Carter scored on the power play 1:36 into overtime and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins won their fourth game in a row, 4-3 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

A five-minute major cross-checking penalty on Buffalo's Jeff Skinner in the final minute of regulation gave Pittsburgh a 4-on-3 advantage in overtime. The Penguins made the most of the chance, and from close range, Carter pushed the puck past Buffalo netminder Craig Anderson (29 saves) to extend the Penguins' point streak to five games.

Rickard Rakell had a goal with an assist, while Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won five straight on the road amid a 7-0-1 stretch.

Skinner, Victor Olofsson and Kyle Okposo each scored for Buffalo, which got three assists from Casey Mittelstadt. The Sabres are mired in a 1-2-2 stretch at home.

Down 2-1, Pittsburgh recorded the first five shots on goal of the third period and tied things just 2:53 into the frame on Rakell's drive past an out-of-position Anderson. Then, with 3:30 remaining in regulation, McGinn positioned himself to give the Penguins the lead.

However, Pittsburgh star Evgeni Malkin (two assists) was whistled for hooking shortly after the goal. On the power play, and with Anderson pulled for a 6-on-4 scenario, Okposo converted the equalizer with 1:30 to go.

The Sabres held a 13-6 shots-on-goal advantage during a scoreless first period. Buffalo registered the first four shots on goal of the second, but Pittsburgh broke the scoreless deadlock with 4:24 remaining in the middle frame. On the power play, Guentzel struck the puck from the slot past a screened Anderson for his 13th goal.

However, the Penguins' good fortune appeared to ignite the Sabres. They tied it with 1:52 remaining in the second when Olofsson took Tyson Jost's near-board pass in the slot, made a slight move and beat Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry (28 saves). The Sabres went ahead 1:07 later when Skinner delivered a similar move on Jarry to bury the puck from close range.

These teams will meet again Saturday night at Pittsburgh.

--Field Level Media

Dec 9, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) waits for the face-off during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) during a stoppage in play against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 9, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) takes a shot on goal during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
