Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators

Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Girard scored against his former team after converting a two-on-one rush with Evan Rodrigues to end the game. The goal was the second of the season for Girard, who was selected by Nashville in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Mikko Rantanen collected a goal and an assist and J.T. Compher also tallied for the Avalanche, who tied a season high with their fourth straight win.

Colorado's Valeri Nichushkin sustained a lower-body injury and did not return to the contest.

Matt Duchene scored a goal in his fourth straight game, Ryan Johansen also tallied and Juuse Saros made a season-high 43 saves for the Predators. The loss was Nashville's seventh in its past nine games (2-4-3).

Nashville opened the scoring at 12:26 of the first period as captain Roman Josi's shot from the point was deflected on goal by Thomas Novak. Georgiev made the pad save, but Johansen deposited the rebound for his ninth goal of the season and second against the Avalanche.

The Predators doubled the advantage at 6:22 of the second period.

Nino Niederreiter stopped the puck from exiting the offensive zone and quickly fed Cody Glass, who wired a feed to the left doorstep that Duchene converted for his 10th goal of the season. Duchene has scored 11 goals in 12 career games against the Avalanche, the team that selected him with the third overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Rantanen halved the deficit at 12:46 of the second period with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season and 12th in his past 15 games. Logan O'Connor stole the puck along the right-wing boards, and Rantanen collected the loose puck in the circle and wristed a shot past Saros.

Compher deflected home a feed at the doorstep to forge a tie at 2-2 with 4:55 remaining in the third period.

--Field Level Media

Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) is congratulated by fans after being recognized for becoming the teams leader in points at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) is congratulated by fans after being recognized for becoming the teams leader in points at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) shoots the puck during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) shoots the puck during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) and Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) take the opening face off during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) and Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) take the opening face off during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

