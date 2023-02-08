ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Oilers top Red Wings, stretch points streak to 9

Warren Foegele scored two second-period goals and the visiting Edmonton Oilers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) skates with the puck chased by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) skates with the puck chased by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie (22) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 08, 2023 02:30 AM
Share

Warren Foegele scored two second-period goals and the visiting Edmonton Oilers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist. Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, who are 8-0-1 in their last nine games. Jack Campbell made 30 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings. Ville Husso stopped 21 shots.

Bertuzzi scored the only goal of the first period. Dylan Larkin, who had a hat trick in the All-Star Game, dug the puck away from the boards and passed it to Lucas Raymond. He backhanded a pass in front to Bertuzzi, who one-timed it past Campbell at 10:24 for his second goal.

The Oilers scored twice in a 36-second span early in the second period with the first coming on a power play. Philip Broberg set up McLeod's ninth goal with a pass from the left circle. McLeod skated into the slot and fired the puck past Husso. Kane collected the second assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foegele finished off a 2-on-1 break with the one-timer for his first goal of the game. Nugent-Hopkins set him up.

The Oilers made it 3-1 at 11:55 of the period. Vincent Desharnais flicked a shot from the point that deflected off Foegele and past Husso. Broberg was credited with the second assist.

Veleno scored with nine seconds left in the period, just after the Red Wings killed off a penalty. Moritz Seider collected the puck along the blue line, fought off a defender and found Veleno in the left circle. He beat Campbell with a low shot for his seventh goal. Jake Walman had the second assist.

Campbell made a glove save against Jonatan Berggren midway through the third to keep Edmonton on top.

With Michael Rasmussen in the penalty box for interference, the Oilers got some breathing room with 4:22 remaining. Nugent-Hopkins scored his 23rd goal off Tyson Barrie's pass from the point. Connor McDavid had the other assist.

Kane scored an empty-netter with 2:37 left.

--Field Level Media

Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) fight for position in front of goaltender Jack Campbell (36) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak (27) fight for position in front of goaltender Jack Campbell (36) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) checks Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) checks Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) tries to screen Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 7, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) tries to screen Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Blackhawks honor the late Bobby Hull before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Frank Vatrano helps Ducks end skid vs. Blackhawks in OT
Frank Vatrano scored 2:15 into overtime to lift the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
February 08, 2023 03:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 7, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Juuso Parssinen (75) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights win, holding Predators to season-low 17 shots
William Carrier, Chandler Stephenson and Phil Kessel each had a goal and assist and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held the Nashville Predators to a season-low 17 shots on goal en route to a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night.
February 08, 2023 03:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 7, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders blank Kraken for fourth straight win
Samuel Bolduc and Bo Horvat scored milestone goals and Ilya Sorokin stopped all 31 shots he faced Tuesday night for the host New York Islanders, who continued surging with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.
February 08, 2023 02:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 7, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates after he scores against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sharks' OT win ends Lightning's record home streak
Timo Meier scored on a feed from Erik Karlsson in overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied past Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lightning's franchise-record, 12-game home winning streak.
February 08, 2023 02:18 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media