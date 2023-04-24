Sponsored By
NHL

Oilers tie series with Kings thanks to OT victory

Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday night.

By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:57 AM

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had three assists for the Oilers, who evened the series 2-2 heading to Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 8 of 11 shots in the first period before he was replaced by Jack Campbell, who finished with 27 saves.

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Kings.

Kevin Fiala contributed two assists as he made his playoff debut for Los Angeles after missing the past three weeks with a lower-body injury. Phillip Danault also had two assists for the Kings.

The Oilers erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring three straight goals in the second period.

Roy then scored off a feed from Arvidsson on a rush to give Los Angeles a 4-3 lead at 4:28 of the third period, but Evander Kane tied it 4-4 when he scored off the rush with 3:02 left.

The Kings built their lead in the first period, starting when Vilardi backhanded a rebound into the net for a 1-0 edge at the 9:25 mark.

Arvidsson scored between Skinner's pads to make it 2-0 at 16:48, and Kopitar tallied on a power play to make it 3-0 at 18:11.

Bouchard scored with a slap shot through traffic while on a power play to cut the lead to 3-1 at 4:55 of the second.

The Oilers made it 3-2 at 9:41 when McDavid forced a turnover behind the Los Angeles net and fed Draisaitl out front.

Edmonton was back on a power play when Draisaitl scored his fifth goal of the series to tie it 3-3 with 11 seconds left in the second period.

The Oilers, the top power play team in the NHL during the regular season at 32.4 percent, are 6-for-11 on the power play in the series.

--Field Level Media

Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) moves the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) moves the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) passes the puck during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) defends the goal as Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) passes the puck during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) moves in for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) moves in for the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

