Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Oilers take down Kings, move into 2nd place in Pacific

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the visiting Edmonton Oilers in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 5:06 AM

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the visiting Edmonton Oilers in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for the Oilers (46-23-9, 101 points), who overtook the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division and moved within three points of the first-place Vegas Golden Knight with four games remaining for each team.

Vegas hosts the Kings on Thursday.

Viktor Arvidsson scored and Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for Los Angeles (45-23-10, 100 points), which was blanked 2-0 by Skinner and the Oilers on Thursday in Edmonton.

Draisaitl scored while on a power play with 7:20 left in the game to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connor McDavid assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to 12 games (eight goals, 15 assists).

Earlier in the game, Draisaitl had extended his point streak to 13 games (10 goals, 17 assists).

Darnell Nurse scored into an empty net with 1:36 left to make it 3-1.

The Oilers came up empty on their first two power plays, but capitalized on their third to end an 0-for-22 skid against the Kings with the man advantage.

Draisaitl made a long horizontal pass off the wall to Nugent-Hopkins above the left circle. Nugent-Hopkins had room to skate into the circle and send a wrist shot under Copley's glove for his 36th goal of the season.

Despite a combined three power plays in the opening period, the Kings only outshot the Oilers 3-2 in the opening 20 minutes.

Edmonton did not record its first shot on goal until 5:06 remained in the opening period, and the Oilers did not have a shot on goal at even strength during the period.

The Kings denied Edmonton a third straight shutout for the first time in franchise history when Arvidsson scored from just inside the blue line to tie it 1-1 at 10:26 of the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kings forward Kevin Fiala, who leads the team with 72 points (23 goals, 49 assists), missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles forward Gabriel Vilardi (upper-body injury) missed his fifth straight game and defenseman Mikey Anderson (undisclosed injury) his third straight game.

--Field Level Media

Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) chases a puck against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) chases a puck against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 1, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks forward Nikita Nesterenko (62) skates against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 4, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (8) plays the puck along the boards against Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ville Husso, David Perron help Red Wings blank Canadiens
Ville Husso made 24 saves and David Perron had two goals and an assist as the visiting Detroit Red Wings recorded a 5-0 shutout of the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
April 05, 2023 05:20 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 4, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) takes a shot against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dawson Mercer nets hat trick as Devils stomp Penguins
Dawson Mercer recorded his first career hat trick Tuesday night as the New Jersey Devils damaged the Pittsburgh Penguins' wild-card hopes by cruising to a 5-1 win in Newark, N.J.
April 05, 2023 04:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 4, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) passes the puck into the offensive zone during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Cody Glass' OT goal propels Predators past Knights
Cody Glass scored a power-play goal at 3:30 of overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.
April 05, 2023 04:43 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 4, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3) and defenseman Radim Simek (51) look for the deflection from goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) against Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche secure playoff spot with OT win over Sharks
Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal at 3:13 of overtime and the visiting Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.
April 05, 2023 04:38 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT