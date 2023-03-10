Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Oilers score late, end Bruins' 10-game streak

Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 10, 2023 02:26 AM

Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Nurse's shot from the left point beat Jeremy Swayman for the game-winning tally, putting an end to Boston's season-long, 10-game winning streak.

Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton, which has won back-to-back games and four of its last five.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for the Oilers, including 10 in the final period.

David Pastrnak logged a goal and an assist while Brad Marchand also scored for the Bruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss was Boston's first since Feb. 11. The Bruins had also been 35-0-2 when leading after two periods and 33-0-3 when scoring first this season.

Swayman stopped 19 of the 22 shots he faced in Boston's net.

Boston had a 10-5 shots advantage and a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Edmonton scored once in the second and once more in the third to knot the score in advance of Nurse's game-winning goal.

Edmonton's league-leading power play (31.7 percent entering the game) didn't even see the ice until the third period. The Oilers were 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

After an extended shift in Edmonton's offensive zone, the hosts broke out and got on the scoreboard with their first shot on goal 3:51 into the game. Marchand corralled the puck off the boards on the left side, where he whipped a shot that leaked through Skinner.

Marchand has scored 20 goals in 12 of his 14 NHL seasons and became just the third Bruin to reach the mark in 10 straight campaigns, joining Patrice Bergeron and Johnny Bucyk.

Boston appeared to double its lead at 13:17 of the opening frame when Krejci buried a one-timer from the left dot, but the power-play goal was called back following an Edmonton challenge for offside.

The Bruins' lead did reach 2-0 before the first intermission, however, as Pastrnak beat the buzzer with 0.3 seconds left on the clock, pumping home Krejci's one-time feed in the slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton made it a 2-1 game with 9:16 left in the second. After Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk lost an edge at inside own blue line, Bouchard sniped home a shot from the slot to cap a four-on-one rush.

The Oilers tied the score 6:08 into the third, capitalizing on a rare Bergeron turnover as Devin Shore fed McLeod for an open finish in the low slot.

--Field Level Media

Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates with defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) checks Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) into the boards during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) checks Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) into the boards during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Boston Bruins left wing Tomas Nosek (92) during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) go after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
High-powered Stars surge past Sabres 10-4
Radek Faksa scored two goals and captain Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment each collected a goal and two assists to lift the visiting Dallas Stars to a 10-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
March 10, 2023 02:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) psses the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Zach Bogosian (24) and Ian Cole (28) defend during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights can't hold lead, but beat Lightning in OT
Alec Martinez chipped in the game-winning marker with a head-first dive in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) chases in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Timo Meier scores in shootout to lift Devils over Capitals
Timo Meier scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) tries to carry the puck between Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) and center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Pyotr Kochetkov, Hurricanes shut out Flyers
Pyotr Kochetkov returned from the minor leagues and made 19 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C.
March 10, 2023 02:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT