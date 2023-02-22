Sponsored By
NHL

Oilers lean on Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl in win vs. Flyers

Connor McDavid netted two goals and tallied one assist while Leon Draisaitl scored once in a three-point game to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Feb 20, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) skates during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 22, 2023 03:52 AM

Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a four-game slide with a third-period comeback. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a four-game slide with a third-period comeback. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 23 saves.

Noah Cates and Owen Tippett replied for the Flyers, who have one win in their last six outings. Goalie Carter Hart stopped 23 shots.

With his team trailing 2-1 after the second period, Draisaitl tied the score with Edmonton's second power-play goal of the night at 6:49 of the third. Draisaitl buried a sharp-angle shot to run his goal-scoring streak to five games, netting his 34th marker of the campaign.

Draisaitl, who potted career point No. 700, has collected nine points (five goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak.

With his assist on Draisaitl's goal, McDavid reached the 800-point mark in his 545th game, becoming the fifth-youngest player in league history to reach that milestone.

Moments after Skinner made a clutch rebound stop on Tippett to keep the score tied, McDavid scored what ended up being the winning tally with a bank-shot goal from the side of the net with 7:21 remaining in regulation.

McDavid rounded out the scoring with a short-handed, empty-net goal, his 44th marker of the campaign.

Edmonton was without Evander Kane for a second consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.

The Flyers had the chance for an upset with a strong first two periods, even without top goal scorer and point producer Travis Konecny due to an injury suffered Monday against the Calgary Flames.

Cates opened the scoring midway through the first period when he converted a wraparound for his ninth goal of the season, but Barrie's 10th of the season, a power-play marker, tied the game with 2.9 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Philadelphia retook the lead at 11:37 of the second period when Tippett netted his 16th goal of the season. Olle Lycksell gained the puck along the boards, and Kevin Hayes fired a pass for Tippett to redirect. Lycksell recorded his first NHL point in his sixth big-league game.

--Field Level Media

