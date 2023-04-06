Sponsored By
NHL

Oilers handle Ducks, keep heat on Knights in Pacific

Klim Kostin had a goal and an assist and Jack Campbell made 27 saves as the visiting Edmonton Oilers earned their sixth straight win, beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Klim Kostin (21) plays for the puck aainst Anaheim Ducks defenseman Colton White (45) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Klim Kostin (21) plays for the puck aainst Anaheim Ducks defenseman Colton White (45) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Nick Bjugstad and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton (47-23-9, 103 points), which closed to within one-point of Pacific Division-leading Vegas (48-22-8, 104 points). The Golden Knights have four games remaining compared to three for the Oilers.

It was the sixth multi-point game of the season for Kostin as Edmonton extended its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1).

Troy Terry scored a goal and Lukas Dostal stopped 30 of 32 shots for Anaheim (23-45-10, 56 points), which took a franchise-record ninth straight regulation loss. The Ducks last won a game on March 17, when they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4.

Edmonton, playing the second half of a back-to-back that began with a 3-1 victory at the third-place Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, had the best scoring chance in a scoreless opening period. Defenseman Darnell Nurse came in on a two-on-one break, but Dostal made a pad save on his backhand try just before the buzzer sounded ending the period.

The Oilers then scored twice in the span of 3:10 midway through the second period to take a 2-0 lead.

Kostin got the first goal when he slammed a Mattias Janmark pass into the low slot past Dostal's glove side for his 11th goal of the season at 9:36. Kostin snapped a personal 13-game goal drought and a 10-game point drought.

Bjugstad followed with his 17th goal at 12:46. Kostin centered the puck from behind the net into the low slot, where Bjugstad shoveled a shot into the right side of the net.

Anaheim cut it to 2-1 at the 4:56 mark of the third period. Simon Benoit kicked the puck over to Terry in the left circle, and Terry snapped a wrist shot through traffic into the top far corner of the net for his 22nd goal of the season.

The Ducks pulled Dostal for an extra-attacker with 1:54 remaining, and Hyman, off a pass from Connor McDavid, sealed it with an empty-netter, his 35th goal.

McDavid extended his point streak to 13 games with an assist. He has nine goals and 16 assists in that span.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also garnered an assist on the empty-net score to become the third Edmonton player to hit the 100-point mark for the season.

Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl had a 13-game point streak snapped.

--Field Level Media

Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defends the goal as Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) moves the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) defends the goal as Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique (14) moves the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) moves the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (13) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) moves the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (13) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) shoots on goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 5, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) shoots on goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

