Nils Lundkvist nets OT winner, Stars slip past Wings

Nils Lundkvist scored with 31 seconds left in overtime as the Dallas Stars edged the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Dec 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) chase the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) chase the puck during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 10, 2022 11:53 PM
Mason Marchment stole the puck at center ice and skated into the Red Wings zone. He passed it to Lundkvist, who scored his third goal by tapping it past Wings goaltender Ville Husso.

Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn had the regulation goals and Marchment contributed two assists. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars, who finished off a five-game homestand with their second consecutive overtime victory.

David Perron scored in his 1,000th career game for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin had the other goal, while Husso was credited with 30 saves.

The Red Wings haven't won in Dallas since February 2016. They lost their last two games of a four-game road trip after winning during the first two legs.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie.

Larkin put the Red Wings on the board with a slap shot from the left side which he lifted over Oettinger. Austin Czarnik set him up.

After the Stars killed off a penalty, they knotted the score on Gurianov's second goal with less than two minutes left in the period. Marchment fed him the puck and Gurianov scored in front. Tyler Seguin picked up the second assist.

With less than five minutes remaining in the second period, the Stars received a four-minute power play when Jake Walman was called for a high-stick double minor against Marchment.

Benn cashed in with four minutes left in the frame on a shot from the slot off a Jason Robertson pass. Miro Heiskanen also assisted on Benn's 11th goal.

Detroit tied at 2-apiece with a minute left in the period. Ben Chiarot ripped a shot that was deflected by Perron, who was positioned at the side of the net, and past Oettinger. Moritz Seider was credited with his second assist on Perron's ninth goal of the season.

Dallas nearly won it in the final minute of regulation when Robertson clanged a shot off the post.

--Field Level Media

1/3: Dec 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) looks for the puck in the Dallas Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing David Perron (57) looks for the puck in the Dallas Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Perron skates in his 1000th career NHL game. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) faces the Detroit Red Wings attack during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

