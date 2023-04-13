Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Nikita Zadorov's hat trick gives Flames win in finale

Nikita Zadorov collected his first career hat trick and goaltender Dustin Wolf won in his NHL debut as the host Calgary Flames concluded their season by scoring three unanswered goals in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (39) skates in his first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (39) skates in his first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 4:31 AM

Nikita Zadorov collected his first career hat trick and goaltender Dustin Wolf won in his NHL debut as the host Calgary Flames concluded their season by scoring three unanswered goals in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Wolf, the 2019 seventh-round draft choice and third-year pro who leads the AHL in nearly every goaltending category, made 23 saves.

Wolf, who hails from Northern California and grew up cheering for the Sharks, was not as busy as his San Jose counterpart, but he came up with a few strong saves in the third period -- most notably against Sharks captain Logan Couture on a prime opportunity -- to preserve the win.

Noah Gregor scored for the Sharks, who have lost five straight games (0-4-1). Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made a career-high 46 saves, 21 of them in the third period. Although he took the loss, Kahkonen certainly gave his team an opportunity to win.

Both the Flames (38-27-17, 93 points) and Sharks (22-43-16, 60 points) failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his team trailing 1-0 but dominating play, Zadorov finally solved Kahkonen at 13:36 of the second period. After Mikael Backlund pulled a puck from a battle along the boards, Andrew Mangiapane sent a pass to Zadorov as he came down from the point and the big defenseman snapped a quick shot home.

Zadorov notched the eventual game-winning goal with his second of the night at 4:01 of the third period. With a screen set, he sent a long wrist shot that found the mark.

Zadorov, who hadn't scored more than once in a game before, added an empty-netter with a long shot, his 14th goal of the season and 41st of his career. Prior to this season, Zadorov's career high for goals in a season was seven.

He is only the sixth defenseman in franchise history to record a hat trick.

Matt Coronato, Calgary's 2021 first-round draft choice, also had a strong NHL debut, firing four shots on net, including a couple of dandy chances that Kahkonen denied.

The Sharks, who will finish their season Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers, opened the scoring just past the midway point of the first period when Gregor pounced on the rebound after his first attempt on a partial breakaway was stopped, and notched his ninth goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (39) skates in his first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (39) skates in his first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) and right wing Matt Coronato (39) warmup in their first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) and right wing Matt Coronato (39) warmup in their first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) stretch during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) stretch during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 12, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana (15) is congratulated by goaltender Joel Hofer (30) after scoring against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars top Blues, move into first place in Central
Wyatt Johnston scored twice as the visiting Dallas Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Wednesday to aid their bid for the Central Division title.
April 13, 2023 02:30 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 12, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; Montreal Canadiens right wing Denis Gurianov (25) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defensemen Adam Pelech (3) and Ryan Pulock (6) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders double up Canadiens, clinch playoff berth
Brock Nelson scored two goals to help the New York Islanders clinch a playoff berth with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in Elmont, N.Y.
April 13, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL
Wild forward Ryan Hartman suspended 1 game for interference
Hartman was disciplined by the NHL on Wednesday for his huge open-ice hit against Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers at the 11:31 mark of the third period.
April 12, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
IMG-2546.jpg
NHL
Back in Florida with the Maple Leafs, Matthew Knies is getting a crash course in NHL life
From Tampa to Minneapolis to Miami back to Tampa and then on to New York City in a span of four days, Big Ten most valuable player Matthew Knies is learning the fast way about the grind of NHL life.
April 12, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT