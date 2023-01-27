Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues

Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton also scored for the Coyotes, who won for just the third time in 15 games.

The Blues lost their third straight game as Thomas Greiss allowed the five goals on 27 shots.

Blues center Robert Thomas was knocked out of the game midway through the second period when he absorbed a slap shot in his midsection.

Justin Faulk thought he put the Blues up 1-0 early in the first period, but the officials waved off the goal due to goaltender interference.

The next best St. Louis opportunity during the scoreless first period came on Jordan Kyrou's power-play shot from the bottom of the left circle, but Vejmelka made a blocker save.

The Coyotes had several good scoring chances in the period, including Hayton's blast off the left post.

Schmaltz finally put Arizona up 1-0 with a goal off the rush at the 10:55 mark of the second period by converting Lawson Crouse's lead pass from the left wing.

Then Schmaltz made it 2-0 three minutes later by pouncing on Kyrou's turnover in the neutral zone and beating Greiss on a clear breakaway.

The Blues had multiple scoring chances in the period, including Kyrou's 10-foot shot from straight away and Josh Leivo's redirection of Brandon Saad's pass toward the net.

Schmaltz increased the Arizona lead to 3-0 13 seconds into the third period by whacking in a rebound while St. Louis' Brayden Schenn knocked the net off its moorings.

Boyd made it 4-0 less than five minutes later by taking a pass from Christian Fischer and reaching the puck around Greiss. Just over two minutes after Boyd scored, Hayton made it 5-0 by pounding in a power-play rebound.

--Field Level Media