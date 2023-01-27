ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues

Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.

Jan 26, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Blues had coach Craig Berube looks on in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 27, 2023 03:48 AM
Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton also scored for the Coyotes, who won for just the third time in 15 games.

The Blues lost their third straight game as Thomas Greiss allowed the five goals on 27 shots.

Blues center Robert Thomas was knocked out of the game midway through the second period when he absorbed a slap shot in his midsection.

Justin Faulk thought he put the Blues up 1-0 early in the first period, but the officials waved off the goal due to goaltender interference.

The next best St. Louis opportunity during the scoreless first period came on Jordan Kyrou's power-play shot from the bottom of the left circle, but Vejmelka made a blocker save.

The Coyotes had several good scoring chances in the period, including Hayton's blast off the left post.

Schmaltz finally put Arizona up 1-0 with a goal off the rush at the 10:55 mark of the second period by converting Lawson Crouse's lead pass from the left wing.

Then Schmaltz made it 2-0 three minutes later by pouncing on Kyrou's turnover in the neutral zone and beating Greiss on a clear breakaway.

The Blues had multiple scoring chances in the period, including Kyrou's 10-foot shot from straight away and Josh Leivo's redirection of Brandon Saad's pass toward the net.

Schmaltz increased the Arizona lead to 3-0 13 seconds into the third period by whacking in a rebound while St. Louis' Brayden Schenn knocked the net off its moorings.

Boyd made it 4-0 less than five minutes later by taking a pass from Christian Fischer and reaching the puck around Greiss. Just over two minutes after Boyd scored, Hayton made it 5-0 by pounding in a power-play rebound.

--Field Level Media

Jan 26, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) and St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) take the opening face off to start the game at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) defends in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer (36) tries to pick up a rebound as left wing Nick Ritchie (12) looks on and St. Louis Blues goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) defends in the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 26, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Second-period surge sends Blackhawks past Flames
Boris Katchouk, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty scored in the second period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks collected four unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
January 27, 2023 03:46 AM
By  Field Level Media
Jan 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates the puck into the offensive zone during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Predators capitalize on Devils turnovers in comeback win
Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg scored off turnovers in the third period for the host Nashville Predators, who overcame a trio of one-goal deficits to beat the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, on Thursday night.
January 27, 2023 03:16 AM
By  Field Level Media
Jan 26, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) rebounds as Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.
January 27, 2023 03:10 AM
By  Field Level Media
Jan 26, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a Buffalo Sabres shot during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
January 27, 2023 03:06 AM
By  Field Level Media