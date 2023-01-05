Nick Perbix finds NHL life perfectly imperfect in first pro game in Minnesota

ST. PAUL – A trip home to the State of Hockey meant packing a suitcase for Tampa Bay Lightning rookie defenseman Nick Perbix. But for the past year or so, luggage is life for the Elk River native.

“There was a good two months where I was living out of a suitcase, moving from hotel room to hotel room,” he said on Wednesday, a few hours before his team faced the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. “I finally got a place and unpacked a little bit, but it’s always in the back of my head. You never know.”

Two levels up, in a suite overlooking the blue line, Nick’s parents Lisa and Jay prepared to welcome a dozen or so family and friends. If they were to welcome everyone who braved the snow and lousy road conditions to see Nick play his first NHL game in Minnesota, they might have needed the rink’s entire suite level.

“Between friends, family and the community, I would say there’s at least 300 fans here tonight to see Nick,” Jay said. “People that I haven’t seen in 20 or 25 years have reached out.”

Jay and Lisa Perbix of Elk River, Minn., watched from suite level at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul as their son Nick played his first NHL game in Minnesota as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jess Myers / The Rink Live

They gave up on the idea of trying to wrangle tickets for 300 of their closest friends, and instead organized a pregame gathering at a nearby pub that was well-attended. As their suite began to fill up, Lisa marveled at the past 12 months, which saw Nick go from St. Cloud State to Beijing for the Olympics, back to college hockey, then to the professional minor leagues in Syracuse, New York, then to a NHL training camp, then to the Lightning, where he was playing his 31st career game on Wednesday.

Oh, and the family also got to see younger son Jack skate in the Frozen Four for the Minnesota Gophers last April in Boston. She joked that they were lucky just to get to see Nick in quick glimpses from time to time.

A general view of fans waiting to enter the arena prior to the game between the Minnesota Wild and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Bruce Fedyck / USA TODAY Sports

“We have seen him here and there, but he did live out of a suitcase,” Lisa said. “Luckily he’s a simple guy.”

While he loves the Florida sunshine in his new workplace, Jay noted that Nick would not let them send his golf clubs to Tampa until he got assurances that he was going to stay up at the NHL level, not wanting another piece of luggage to haul around.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) congratulates center Brayden Point (21) after his goal during the second period Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Bruce Fedyck / USA TODAY Sports

The importance of imperfection

After a stellar junior year with the Huskies ended in the NCAA title game (with a loss to UMass), Perbix was offered a contract by the Lightning. He turned it down.

“He sat right in this office two years ago and had the same offer on the table from (the Lightning) and looked right at me and said, ‘You know coach, I want to come back for my fourth year because I know I can get better. I need to be mentally and physically stronger and prepared for pro hockey before I go,’” Huskies coach Brett Larson recalled this week. “I think that's a great lesson for kids. He could’ve signed and he wanted to do the right thing and it’s paying off.”

Perhaps the biggest lesson Perbix learned in college was to accept imperfection as a part of the game. Early in his time with the Huskies, Perbix was his own harshest critic. Learning from Larson to accept fallibility has been a key to his more recent success.

“I think that’s a big reason I’m here. I would let little mistakes get to me more than they should,” Perbix said. “It’s impossible to play a perfect game, and (Coach Larson) made sure I knew that. As much as I want to play a perfect shift every time I go out there, it’s not going to happen every time. Understanding that has really helped my progression.”

Indeed, Wednesday was a night in Minnesota that the Lightning will want to forget, and not just because of the snow and cold. The Wild’s first goal was via a puck that Joel Ericksson Ek banked off Perbix’s skate and past Tampa Bay goalie Brian Elliott (who backstopped Wisconsin’s most recent NCAA title, in 2006).

Perbix played nearly 12 minutes, recording three shots and had a plus/minus of minus-1 in the 5-1 loss.

It was a rude return to the rink where Perbix had last played early in his final season with the Huskies, in a win over St. Thomas when the building was roughly one-third full. Little did he know what the next 15 months or so would bring.

“It’s crazy. 2022 in general was just kind of all unexpected. If you’d told me in January what was going to happen, I’d have just laughed at you,” he said. “Between the Olympics and signing a contract and playing in the NHL and then signing another contract, you just can’t make it up. I still haven’t wrapped my head around it. Pretty fortunate.”

1 / 5: San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) battle along the boards during the second period Oct. 29, 2022 at SAP Center at San Jose. 2 / 5: St. Cloud State defenseman Nick Perbix (25) makes a pass against Bemidji State during the first period Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Perbix, who is from Elk River, signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 31, 2022. He will finish this season on an amateur tryout contract with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. 3 / 5: Nick Perbix of the U.S. scraps with Patrick Hager of Germany for control of the puck during a preliminary round game Feb. 13, 2022, at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. 4 / 5: Team USA's Nick Perbix (6) warms up with the puck before the men's ice hockey preliminary round of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games against Team Canada at National Indoor Stadium. 5 / 5: Riley Tufte (27) of Minnesota Duluth shoots the puck on Nick Perbix (25) and Dávid Hrenák (34) of St. Cloud State Saturday during the NCHC championship game at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Clint Austin / The Rink Live

Larson saw plenty of Perbix in black and red, but as an assistant coach with Team USA in Beijing, he saw a player in red, white and blue who was bound for success at a higher level.

“I also thought his experience at the Olympics proved that he could play under that kind of pressure and still play his game,” Larson said. “I kind of thought in the back of my mind over there (in China): This kid’s going to make it.”

Wearing a nice suit, getting paid well and living in the Florida sun, after taking a team bus through the snow to make his home-state NHL debut, with hundreds of friends and admirers headed to the rink, Perbix was asked what it all meant to him. It was a question he couldn’t answer.

“I can’t wrap my head around it right now. It’s still so new, and I’m kind of wide-eyed right now,” he said. “I’m just trying to take it in, day by day, as much as I can.”

Enjoy the ride, especially when it comes time to finally unpack that well-traveled suitcase.