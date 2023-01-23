ADVERTISEMENT

NHL-leading Bruins keep on rolling, shut out Sharks

Four different players scored, and Linus Ullmark got credit for a combined shutout win as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night.

Jan 22, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) controls the puck from San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) controls the puck from San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 23, 2023 02:20 AM
Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak each logged a goal and an assist as Boston won its fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season.

The win was the Bruins' fourth in shutout fashion. Ullmark was victorious, stopping all 17 San Jose shots he faced.

Jeremy Swayman was tasked with making one save -- stopping a Matt Nieto near-breakaway down the slot -- while Ullmark returned to the bench after losing his skate blade in the third period. Swayman saw 2:28 of game action.

The duo faced a San Jose game-high eight shots in the third period, as Boston finished the game with a 22-18 advantage in that category.

Boston defensemen have contributed goals in five consecutive games, the team's longest such regular-season streak since 2014.

Nick Foligno also scored, and Brad Marchand dished out one assist.

Playing in just his third career game, Joona Koppanen logged his first NHL point with the secondary assist on Foligno's goal.

Boston's 11-game win streak against San Jose is its longest active run against any opponent.

James Reimer made 18 saves in the Sharks' second straight defeat.

After jumping up from the left point, Lindholm dangled around Sharks forward Michael Eyssimont and snapped home the opening goal from the slot at the 7:16 mark of the opening period.

The Bruins, who started the game on a 6-0 run in shots, have a league-leading 23 wins when scoring first.

McAvoy doubled the Bruins' lead 4:08 into the middle frame, dancing through two San Jose defenders on his way to a clean look at the net around a sprawling Reimer.

At 7:46, Foligno tipped home Lindholm's shot from the center point to give Boston a 3-0 advantage.

The Boston power play got into the action at 2:40 of the third, as Pastrnak ripped a one-timer past Reimer from the left circle. McAvoy started the play with a cross-ice pass from the opposite circle.

--Field Level Media

