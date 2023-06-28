2023 NHL Draft Results and Updates

This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Buffalo Sabres draft pick Zach Benson puts on his hat after being selected with the thirteenth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Brayden Yager puts on his sweater after being selected with the fourteenth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks draft pick Tom Willander puts on his sweater after being selected with the eleventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes draft pick Daniil But puts on his sweater after being selected with the twelfth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals draft pick Ryan Leonard puts on his sweater after being selected with the eighth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Matvei Michkov puts on his hat after being selected with the seventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; St. Louis Blues draft pick Dalibor Dvorsky puts on his sweater after being selected with the tenth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Sharks draft pick William Smith shakes hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fourth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes draft pick Dmitriy Simashev puts on his sweater after being selected with the sixth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Columbus Blue jackets draft pick Adam Fantilli puts on his sweater after being selected with the third pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadians draft pick David Reinbacher puts on his sweater after being selected with the fifth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman congratulates Columbus Blue jackets second overall pick Adam Fantilli during the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Columbus Blue Jackets staff stands with Adam Fantilli after selecting him with the third overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson congratulates first overall pick Connor Bedard along with Blackhawks staff and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman (left) during the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson congratulates first overall pick Connor Bedard during the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

