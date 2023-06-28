Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

2023 NHL Draft Results and Updates

Follow the 2023 NHL Draft with each selection and updates

NHL: NHL Draft
The draft order before the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.
Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 6:00 PM
NHL: NHL Draft
1/16: Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson congratulates first overall pick Connor Bedard during the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
NHL: NHL Draft
2/16: Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson congratulates first overall pick Connor Bedard along with Blackhawks staff and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman (left) during the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
NHL: NHL Draft
3/16: Columbus Blue Jackets staff stands with Adam Fantilli after selecting him with the third overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
NHL: NHL Draft
4/16: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman congratulates Columbus Blue jackets second overall pick Adam Fantilli during the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
NHL: NHL Draft
5/16: Montreal Canadians draft pick David Reinbacher puts on his sweater after being selected with the fifth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
NHL: NHL Draft
6/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Columbus Blue jackets draft pick Adam Fantilli puts on his sweater after being selected with the third pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
7/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson congratulates first overall pick Connor Bedard during the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
8/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes draft pick Dmitriy Simashev puts on his sweater after being selected with the sixth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
9/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; San Jose Sharks draft pick William Smith shakes hands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fourth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
10/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; St. Louis Blues draft pick Dalibor Dvorsky puts on his sweater after being selected with the tenth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
11/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Matvei Michkov puts on his hat after being selected with the seventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
12/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Washington Capitals draft pick Ryan Leonard puts on his sweater after being selected with the eighth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
13/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Coyotes draft pick Daniil But puts on his sweater after being selected with the twelfth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
14/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vancouver Canucks draft pick Tom Willander puts on his sweater after being selected with the eleventh pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
15/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Brayden Yager puts on his sweater after being selected with the fourteenth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL: NHL Draft
16/16: Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Buffalo Sabres draft pick Zach Benson puts on his hat after being selected with the thirteenth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MORE FROM THE RINK LIVE

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
NHL
LA Kings trade former Bulldog Alex Iafallo to Winnipeg Jets
June 27, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
hockey goaltender playing game
BIG 10
2023 NHL Draft comes with a wait for Wisconsin players
June 27, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Todd D. Milewski / The Wisconsin State Journal
IMG_7436.jpg
NHL
NHL, players start Player Inclusion Coalition
June 27, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT