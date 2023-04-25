Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

NHL

NHL Cup Watch: Will Borgen scores in historic win for Seattle, two former Gophers pick up points in wins

Former Moorhead and St. Cloud State defenseman helps Kraken to franchise's first overtime playoff victory. Erik Haula and Justin Holl pick up points on Monday

Apr 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3), forward Brandon Tanev (13) and forward Ryan Donato (center) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena.
Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen (3), forward Brandon Tanev (13) and forward Ryan Donato (center) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanely Cup Playoffs on April 24, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:08 AM

Note: With several Big Ten, NCHC and CCHA players, among others, on NHL playoff rosters, The Rink Live will be bringing fans periodic notebooks that include these former collegians as we progress toward a Stanley Cup champion.

Former St. Cloud State and Moorhead High School defenseman Will Borgen helped the Seattle Kraken to some firsts on Monday, April 24.

The Kraken got a goal from Jordan Eberle at 3:00 of overtime to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Seattle. The win evens the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

It was the first home playoff win and first overtime playoff win for the Kraken franchise.

Borgen scored the first goal of the game at 3:56 of the first period. He one-timed a pass from defenseman Adam Larsson past Colorado goalie Alexander Georgiev for his first NHL playoff goal.

"Everybody had a hand in it," Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said to the media after the game. "Everybody contributed. It took a few extra minutes tonight getting into overtime, but through the ebbs and flows of the game, there's always some momentum, there's always some pushes either way. But our group was pretty comfortable in their own skin tonight."

MORE NHL COVERAGE:
NHL
Jordan Eberle lifts Kraken over Avs in OT
Jordan Eberle scored a power-play goal three minutes into overtime as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night to even their first-round Western Conference playoff series at two games apiece.
April 25, 2023 04:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 24, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) is congratulated by his team mates on his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Brett Howden scores twice as Knights take command vs. Jets
Brett Howden scored two goals and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves to lead the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series on Monday.
April 25, 2023 03:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrates after he scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Leafs storm back, topple Lightning in OT
Alexander Kerfoot scored 4:14 into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs an unlikely 5-4 comeback win in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.
April 25, 2023 02:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) makes a save against the New York Rangers during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Devils clip Rangers to even series at 2-2
Jonas Siegenthaler notched an assist on the first goal before later scoring what ended up being the game-winner for the visiting New Jersey Devils, who evened an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night in Game 4.
April 25, 2023 01:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) shoots and scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with center Radek Faksa (12) defending in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL Cup Notebook: Oettinger the latest local boy to spoil the Minnesota playoff party
Jake Oettinger left his native Minnesota after a freshman year state tourney run at Lakeville North for prep hockey in Michigan and college hockey in Boston, but his NHL homecoming boosted the Stars.
April 24, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Apr 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers tie series with Kings thanks to OT victory
Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Sunday night.
April 24, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 23, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Tyler Seguin scores twice on power play as Stars edge Wild
Tyler Seguin's second power-play goal of the night proved to be the game-winner, and the Dallas Stars claimed a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in St. Paul, Minn., to even their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
April 24, 2023 12:55 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) warms up prior to game four against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins cruise to 3-1 series lead over Panthers
Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall scored two goals each to lead the Boston Bruins to a 6-2 Game 4 win over the host Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise, Fla.
April 24, 2023 12:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 23, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) attempts to clear the puck while defended by Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes score early, often to top Islanders
Seth Jarvis scored twice Sunday afternoon for the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, who took a commanding lead in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 in Game 4 in Elmont, N.Y.
April 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Myers: Evason's 'Grit First' Manitoba style has Minnesota competing, but what comes second matters most
Playing a hockey brand from the frigid rinks of Minnesota's northern neighbor, the Wild have shown they can hang with a bigger Dallas team through four games, even as they head south tied 2-2.
April 23, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Borgen also had three blocked shots, two shots on goal, one hit and was a plus-1 in 17 minutes, 45 seconds of ice time. In the four games of the series, Borgen is averaging 27 shifts and 16:30 per game and has four shots on goal, four penalty minutes and is a plus-1.

Borgen, 26, played for the Huskies from 2015-18 and was the NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year in 2017-18. During the regular season, Borgen played in all 82 regular season games for Seattle and had 20 points, 47 penalty minutes and was a plus-11. All of those numbers are the best in Borgen's pro career.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after left wing J.T. Compher (37) scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period in Game 3 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 22, 2023, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Steven Bisig / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Former Michigan left wing J.T. Compher also had a key play in the game. Compher had the primary assist on Mikko Rantanen's goal at 19:10 of the second period that tied the game at 2-2 for the Colorado Avalanche. He led all Colorado forwards in ice time (23:59), had three blocked shots and two shots on goal. Compher had a goal in Saturday's 6-4 win for the Avalanche.

Compher, 28, played for the Wolverines from 2013-16 and was a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award his last season in college. In 2015-16, he was Michigan's captain, led the nation in assists (47) and was second in points (63).

Compher is in his seventh season with the Avalanche and had career-bests of 17 goals and 52 points in 82 regular season games.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) and center Jack Hughes (86) during the second period in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 24, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Former Gophers pick up points

Two former University of Minnesota players also picked up points on Monday.

Justin Holl, who played defense for the Gophers from 2010-14, had an assist on Toronto's first goal in a 5-4 overtime win over the Tampa Bay. It was the first point of this postseason for Holl, a 31-year-old from Tonka Bay, Minn. Holl is averaging 29 shifts and 20:00 per game in the series. He had 18 points and was a plus-15 in 80 regular season games for the Maple Leafs. This is his sixth season with Toronto. The Maple Leafs lead the series, 3-1.

Erik Haula, who played forward for the Gophers from 2010-13, had an assist on New Jersey's third goal in a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers. Haula, 32, played 19:00, had two shots and was a plus-2 in the game. In the series, Haula had a power-play goal in Game 2 and is averaging 26 shifts and 18:15 per game. During the regular season, Haula had 14 goals, 47 points and was a plus-13 in a career-best 80 games for the Devils. This is his 11th season in the NHL and his sixth team in the last six seasons. The series is tied, 2-2.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey.

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Social media reacts to Wild-Stars Game 4 officiating
Some Minnesota fans, media members and more were left perplexed with the officiating in Sunday evening's NHL playoff contest between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.
April 23, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Apr 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Climate Pledge Arena game signage prior to a game between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon power Avs past Kraken
Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the third period during a three-point performance to lead the visiting Colorado Avalanche to an entertaining 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
April 23, 2023 04:21 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 22, 2023; New York, New York, USA; View from the stands prior to game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton scores in OT as Devils clip Rangers
Dougie Hamilton scored at 11:36 of overtime to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
April 23, 2023 04:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) warms up against the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Maple Leafs earn hard-fought win over Lightning in OT
Morgan Rielly scored with 45 seconds left in the first overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a wild 4-3 win in Game 3 against the host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.
April 23, 2023 02:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
