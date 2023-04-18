NHL Cup Watch: Suter becomes Minnesota's newest enemy in Game 1; Iafallo gets game-winner for L.A.
The former Badgers standout went hard after the Wild's star player in their playoff opener, and is sure to hear it from Wild fans come Friday. Also: solid playoff debut for former Gopher Faber.
Note: With several Big Ten, NCHC and CCHA players, among others, on NHL playoff rosters (and at least one on 15 of the 16 playoff teams) The Rink Live will be bringing fans periodic notebooks on these former collegians as we progress toward a Stanley Cup champion.
Drafted by Nashville out of the University of Wisconsin, defenseman Ryan Suter was a standout player and a fan favorite with the Predators during the seven seasons he played there. But in 2012, after Suter signed a 13-year free agent contract with the Minnesota Wild, the fans in Tennessee turned on him in a big way.
Any time Suter touched the puck during a game in Nashville during his time in a Wild sweater (he was bought out in the summer of 2021 after nine seasons in Minnesota) he heard a rain of boos. When he comes back to his former home rink on Friday for game 3 of the NHL playoffs, Suter can expect the same kind of welcome from Wild fans, many of whom used to wear his replica jersey to games.
Now in his second season with the Dallas Stars, Suter went hard after Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov during Monday’s series opener (which stretched into Tuesday), first delivering a hand to Kaprizov’s face, which left the Russian standout bloodied. The punch came during a scrum after a hard hit on Stars veteran forward Joe Pavelski – another former Badger – by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in which Pavelski was injured and left the game.
Ryan Suter should have multiple penalties tonight, he’s cross checked Kirill Kaprizov from behind and no calls, glad 97 is ok, he’s a tough son of a gun pic.twitter.com/PcKMgeeHJy— Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) April 18, 2023
Later on, Suter delivered hard cross checks to Kaprizov’s back in the offensive zone, away from the puck, and was not whistled for a penalty on either occasion.
Originally from Madison, Suter’s free agent signing 11 years ago was widely reported as a move closer to home for the family, and after his abrupt departure from the Wild, Suter penned an essay about how Minnesota had become the family’s home and that they would surely settle in the State of Hockey when his playing days are done.
After the instant bad blood created with the Wild in game one, one wonders if Suter’s next trip to Minnesota will involve an unwelcome visit from someone like Wild tough guy Ryan Reaves, and a rain of boos from Xcel Energy Center’s fans.
Faber looks rock-solid in NHL playoff debut
Few Minnesota Gophers took their sudden and shocking NCAA title game loss earlier this month harder than team captain Brock Faber. The junior defenseman could be seen with tears in his eyes before the Gophers left the ice in Tampa, and his emotions came pouring out in the locker room, with several coaches and teammates offering him their support.
Less than two weeks later, Faber found himself in the thick of another high-pressure situation and displayed the calm, effective blue line game that Gophers fans got used to over the previous three college seasons. Making his NHL playoffs debut for the Wild in game one vs. Dallas, Faber logged 29 shifts and nearly 18 minutes of ice time while often paired with veteran Jon Merrill.
And in the second overtime, Faber may have saved the game, literally, when he dove across the top of the crease and got the blade of his stick on a wide-open shot attempt by Dallas forward Mason Marchment, sending the puck out of play rather than to the back of the net.
BROCK FABER IN THE CLUTCH! 😮— NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2023
A literal game-saver. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/u9ikCJB5TB
“It’s an introduction to playoff hockey. Crazy game, lots of fun and glad we could get the job done there and carry it into the next game,” Faber said, in a postgame scrum with reporters in Dallas.
On the key overtime deflection, Faber was self-critical, saying he should have been playing tighter on the Stars forward and “got lucky” with the deflection to keep the game going long enough for his teammate Ryan Hartman to get the game-winner.
Iafallo gets game-winner
Former Minnesota Duluth standout forward Alex Iafallo had one of the biggest goals of the night. Iafallo scored a power-play goal at 9:19 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Iafallo caught a pass in front of the net from Viktor Arvidsson and one-timed it in.
"I was just trying to get lost; we have a lot of good players that can make good passes," Iafallo said. "I was just in the middle there and trying to find a good spot. (Anze Kopitar) had it on the wall and got it down to 'Arvi' and I was just trying to get in a good spot past the defenseman and he was able to make that pass to me, and I just hammered it home."
The goal completed a big comeback for Los Angeles, which trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the game. It was the third playoff goal for Iafallo, who was playing in his 11th NHL playoff game. Iafallo had 14 goals, 36 points and was a plus-14 in 59 regular season games for the Kings and he is in his sixth season with the team.
Iafallo, who is from Eden, N.Y., played for the Bulldogs from 2013-17.
The Kings went on the power play in overtime when Edmonton's Vincent Desharnais was called for tripping former St. Cloud State center Blake Lizotte.
THAT'S AN LA KINGS GAME 1 WIN pic.twitter.com/zFsZNLPVuu— x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 18, 2023
Full list of Big 10 alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams
Boston Bruins
Trent Frederic C Wisconsin
Carolina Hurricanes
Max Pacioretty LW Michigan
Brady Skjei D Minnesota
Derek Stepan C Wisconsin
Colorado Avalanche
Andrew Cogliano C Michigan
J.T. Compher LW Michigan
Jack Johnson D Michigan
Erik Johnson D Minnesota
Ben Meyers F Minnesota
Sampo Ranta LW Minnesota
Dallas Stars
Luke Glendening C Michigan
Joe Pavelski C Wisconsin
Ryan Suter D Wisconsin
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman LW Michigan
Nick Bjugstad C Minnesota
Florida Panthers
Zac Dalpe RW Ohio State
Minnesota Wild
Jon Merrill D Michigan
Brock Faber D Minnesota
Alex Goligoski D Minnesota
Sammy Walker F Minnesota
New Jersey Devils
Luke Hughes D Michigan
Erik Haula LW Minnesota
Brendan Smith D Wisconsin
New York Islanders
Hudson Fasching RW Minnesota
Anders Lee LW Notre Dame
Kyle Palmieri RW Notre Dame
New York Rangers
Tyler Motte C Michigan
Jacob Trouba D Michigan
Ryan Lindgren D Minnesota
K’Andre Miller D Wisconsin
Seattle Kraken
Matty Beniers C Michigan
Justin Schultz D Wisconsin
Tampa Bay Lightning
Ian Cole D Notre Dame
Brian Elliott G Wisconsin
Toronto Maple Leafs
Justin Holl D Minnesota
Matthew Knies LW Minnesota
Alex Steeves C Notre Dame
Jake McCabe D Wisconsin
Vegas Golden Knights
Phil Kessel RW Minnesota
Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor LW Winnipeg
Mason Appleton C Michigan State
Nate Schmidt D Minnesota
Blake Wheeler RW Minnesota
Full list of NCHC alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams
Boston Bruins
Derek Forbort D North Dakota
Carolina Hurricanes
Jaccob Slavin D Colorado College
Paul Stastny F Denver
Colorado Avalanche
Logan O'Connor W Denver
Dallas Stars
Fredrik Olofsson F Nebraska Omaha
Florida Panthers
Mike Benning D Denver
Los Angeles Kings
Mikey Anderson D Minnesota Duluth
Alex Iafallo F Minnesota Duluth
Blake Lizotte C St. Cloud State
Trevor Moore W Denver
New York Islanders
Scott Mayfield D Denver
Brock Nelson W North Dakota
Zach Parise W North Dakota
New York Rangers
Jonny Brodzinski W St. Cloud State
Seattle Kraken
Will Borgen D St. Cloud State
Jaycob Megna D Nebraska Omaha
Jaden Schwartz C Colorado College
Carson Soucy D Minnesota Duluth
Tampa Bay Lightning
Mikey Eyssimont W St. Cloud State
Nick Perbix D St. Cloud State
Vegas Golden Knights
Alec Martinez D Miami
Reilly Smith F Miami
Winnipeg Jets
Karson Kuhlman F Minnesota Duluth
Neal Pionk D Minnesota Duluth
Dylan Samberg D Minnesota Duluth
Full list of CCHA alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams
Colorado Avalanche
Brad Hunt D Bemidji State
Vegas Golden Knights
Zach Whitecloud D Bemidji State
Theodor Blueger F Minnesota State
LA Kings
Matt Roy D Michigan Tech
Sean Walker D Bowling Green
Pheonix Copley G Michigan Tech
