NHL Cup Watch: Suter becomes Minnesota's newest enemy in Game 1; Iafallo gets game-winner for L.A.

The former Badgers standout went hard after the Wild's star player in their playoff opener, and is sure to hear it from Wild fans come Friday. Also: solid playoff debut for former Gopher Faber.

Mar 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) takes down Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports
By Jess Myers and Mick Hatten
Today at 11:06 AM

Note: With several Big Ten, NCHC and CCHA players, among others, on NHL playoff rosters (and at least one on 15 of the 16 playoff teams) The Rink Live will be bringing fans periodic notebooks on these former collegians as we progress toward a Stanley Cup champion.

Drafted by Nashville out of the University of Wisconsin, defenseman Ryan Suter was a standout player and a fan favorite with the Predators during the seven seasons he played there. But in 2012, after Suter signed a 13-year free agent contract with the Minnesota Wild, the fans in Tennessee turned on him in a big way.

Any time Suter touched the puck during a game in Nashville during his time in a Wild sweater (he was bought out in the summer of 2021 after nine seasons in Minnesota) he heard a rain of boos. When he comes back to his former home rink on Friday for game 3 of the NHL playoffs, Suter can expect the same kind of welcome from Wild fans, many of whom used to wear his replica jersey to games.

Now in his second season with the Dallas Stars, Suter went hard after Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov during Monday’s series opener (which stretched into Tuesday), first delivering a hand to Kaprizov’s face, which left the Russian standout bloodied. The punch came during a scrum after a hard hit on Stars veteran forward Joe Pavelski – another former Badger – by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in which Pavelski was injured and left the game.

Later on, Suter delivered hard cross checks to Kaprizov’s back in the offensive zone, away from the puck, and was not whistled for a penalty on either occasion.

Originally from Madison, Suter’s free agent signing 11 years ago was widely reported as a move closer to home for the family, and after his abrupt departure from the Wild, Suter penned an essay about how Minnesota had become the family’s home and that they would surely settle in the State of Hockey when his playing days are done.

After the instant bad blood created with the Wild in game one, one wonders if Suter’s next trip to Minnesota will involve an unwelcome visit from someone like Wild tough guy Ryan Reaves, and a rain of boos from Xcel Energy Center’s fans.

Faber looks rock-solid in NHL playoff debut

Brock Faber (1).jpg
After the Minnesota Wild acquired his rights in late June of 2022, Brock Faber skated in the team's development camp at TRIA Rink in St. Paul a few weeks later.
Contributed / Minnesota Wild

Few Minnesota Gophers took their sudden and shocking NCAA title game loss earlier this month harder than team captain Brock Faber. The junior defenseman could be seen with tears in his eyes before the Gophers left the ice in Tampa, and his emotions came pouring out in the locker room, with several coaches and teammates offering him their support.

Less than two weeks later, Faber found himself in the thick of another high-pressure situation and displayed the calm, effective blue line game that Gophers fans got used to over the previous three college seasons. Making his NHL playoffs debut for the Wild in game one vs. Dallas, Faber logged 29 shifts and nearly 18 minutes of ice time while often paired with veteran Jon Merrill.

And in the second overtime, Faber may have saved the game, literally, when he dove across the top of the crease and got the blade of his stick on a wide-open shot attempt by Dallas forward Mason Marchment, sending the puck out of play rather than to the back of the net.

“It’s an introduction to playoff hockey. Crazy game, lots of fun and glad we could get the job done there and carry it into the next game,” Faber said, in a postgame scrum with reporters in Dallas.

On the key overtime deflection, Faber was self-critical, saying he should have been playing tighter on the Stars forward and “got lucky” with the deflection to keep the game going long enough for his teammate Ryan Hartman to get the game-winner.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19 ) along with Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) celebrate Iafallo's game-winning goal in overtime against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 17, 2023, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Los Angeles Kings won the game 4-3.
Walter Tychnowicz / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Iafallo gets game-winner

Former Minnesota Duluth standout forward Alex Iafallo had one of the biggest goals of the night. Iafallo scored a power-play goal at 9:19 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Iafallo caught a pass in front of the net from Viktor Arvidsson and one-timed it in.

"I was just trying to get lost; we have a lot of good players that can make good passes," Iafallo said. "I was just in the middle there and trying to find a good spot. (Anze Kopitar) had it on the wall and got it down to 'Arvi' and I was just trying to get in a good spot past the defenseman and he was able to make that pass to me, and I just hammered it home."

The goal completed a big comeback for Los Angeles, which trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the game. It was the third playoff goal for Iafallo, who was playing in his 11th NHL playoff game. Iafallo had 14 goals, 36 points and was a plus-14 in 59 regular season games for the Kings and he is in his sixth season with the team.

Iafallo, who is from Eden, N.Y., played for the Bulldogs from 2013-17.

The Kings went on the power play in overtime when Edmonton's Vincent Desharnais was called for tripping former St. Cloud State center Blake Lizotte.

Full list of Big 10 alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams

Boston Bruins

Trent Frederic C Wisconsin

Carolina Hurricanes

Max Pacioretty LW Michigan

Brady Skjei D Minnesota

Derek Stepan C Wisconsin

Colorado Avalanche

Andrew Cogliano C Michigan

J.T. Compher LW Michigan

Jack Johnson D Michigan

Erik Johnson D Minnesota

Ben Meyers F Minnesota

Sampo Ranta LW Minnesota

Dallas Stars

Luke Glendening C Michigan

Joe Pavelski C Wisconsin

Ryan Suter D Wisconsin

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman LW Michigan

Nick Bjugstad C Minnesota

Florida Panthers

Zac Dalpe RW Ohio State

Minnesota Wild

Jon Merrill D Michigan

Brock Faber D Minnesota

Alex Goligoski D Minnesota

Sammy Walker F Minnesota

New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes D Michigan

Erik Haula LW Minnesota

Brendan Smith D Wisconsin

New York Islanders

Hudson Fasching RW Minnesota

Anders Lee LW Notre Dame

Kyle Palmieri RW Notre Dame

New York Rangers

Tyler Motte C Michigan

Jacob Trouba D Michigan

Ryan Lindgren D Minnesota

K’Andre Miller D Wisconsin

Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers C Michigan

Justin Schultz D Wisconsin

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ian Cole D Notre Dame

Brian Elliott G Wisconsin

Toronto Maple Leafs

Justin Holl D Minnesota

Matthew Knies LW Minnesota

Alex Steeves C Notre Dame

Jake McCabe D Wisconsin

Vegas Golden Knights

Phil Kessel RW Minnesota

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor LW Winnipeg

Mason Appleton C Michigan State

Nate Schmidt D Minnesota

Blake Wheeler RW Minnesota

MORE BIG TEN COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Colorado_924.jpg
BIG 10
What the Gophers' transfer portal players from last season did elsewhere in 2022-23
A year ago, seven Minnesota Gophers went into the transfer portal and six of them found new teams, with varied results. A look at who went where and how they did away from the maroon and gold.
April 16, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Todd Knott MSU hockey.jpg
BIG 10
Former Minnesota State coach heads to Wisconsin after turning down Mavericks job
Todd Knott was named the Badgers' associate head coach, following Mike Hastings to Madison after 14 seasons in Mankato
April 10, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Minnesota's Jackson LaCombe signs with Anaheim Ducks
The 22-year-old from Eden Prairie signed a two-year, entry-level contract. LaCombe posted a career-high 35 points this season as a senior with the Gophers
April 10, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
BWR01458.jpeg
BIG 10
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies signs with Toronto Maple Leafs
The Big Ten Player of the Year scored 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 73 games for the Gophers over the last two seasons
April 09, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
DSCN0353.JPG
BIG 10
Gophers captain Brock Faber signs with hometown Minnesota Wild
Originally drafted by Los Angeles, Faber's rights were acquired by Minnesota in the summer of 2022 when they moved Kevin Fiala to the Kings. He will wear jersey number 7 with the Wild.
April 09, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
BIG 10
Minnesota's Bob Motzko named national coach of the year
He becomes the third consecutive coach from the State of Hockey to claim the Spencer Penrose Award after Minnesota State Mankato's Mike Hastings won it the two previous years.
April 05, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
230403MH-1778-Hastings.jpg
BIG 10
Mike Hastings cherishes ‘special opportunity’ at Wisconsin
The new men's hockey coach for the Badgers comes to Madison after a decade of success in Mankato and with a respect for the cardinal and red that was born four decades ago at a rink in North Dakota.
April 03, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
STP-L-jea 7016 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Beautiful contradictions fuel Matthew Knies' drive for national title, and the Hobey
A rink rat from Arizona desert, and a star that makes plays which only show up to the naked eye, Matthew Knies season has been one to remember.
April 03, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IHM22-MSU(Sat)
BIG 10
On the way to the Frozen Four, Brandon Naurato is named Michigan's permanent head coach
After leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten tournament title and the Frozen Four in his first season, the coach's "interim" tag was dropped and a five -year contract is being finalized.
March 31, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Arrival-125.jpg
BIG 10
While fans enjoy the Frozen Four sunshine, Gophers plan to put the pageantry aside and just play hockey
As he heads to a fifth NCAA Frozen Four as a coach or assistant, Bob Motzko will draw on lessons learned earlier this season about avoiding "vacation mode" when they get to Florida.
March 31, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Full list of NCHC alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams

Boston Bruins

Derek Forbort D North Dakota

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin D Colorado College

Paul Stastny F Denver

Colorado Avalanche

Logan O'Connor W Denver

Dallas Stars

Fredrik Olofsson F Nebraska Omaha

Florida Panthers

Mike Benning D Denver

Los Angeles Kings

Mikey Anderson D Minnesota Duluth

Alex Iafallo F Minnesota Duluth

Blake Lizotte C St. Cloud State

Trevor Moore W Denver

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield D Denver

Brock Nelson W North Dakota

Zach Parise W North Dakota

New York Rangers

Jonny Brodzinski W St. Cloud State

Seattle Kraken

Will Borgen D St. Cloud State

Jaycob Megna D Nebraska Omaha

Jaden Schwartz C Colorado College

Carson Soucy D Minnesota Duluth

Tampa Bay Lightning

Mikey Eyssimont W St. Cloud State

Nick Perbix D St. Cloud State

Vegas Golden Knights

Alec Martinez D Miami

Reilly Smith F Miami

Winnipeg Jets

Karson Kuhlman F Minnesota Duluth

Neal Pionk D Minnesota Duluth

Dylan Samberg D Minnesota Duluth

Full list of CCHA alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams

Colorado Avalanche

Brad Hunt D Bemidji State

Vegas Golden Knights

Zach Whitecloud D Bemidji State

Theodor Blueger F Minnesota State

LA Kings
Matt Roy D Michigan Tech

Sean Walker D Bowling Green

Pheonix Copley G Michigan Tech

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
NHL
Ryan Hartman pushes Wild past Stars in 2nd OT
Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime to give the visiting Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Monday.
April 18, 2023 05:36 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right winger Carl Grundstrom (91) with Edmonton Oilers left winger Warren Foegele (37) crashes into Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings erase 2-goal deficit in third, topple Oilers in OT
Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner as the visiting Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in the opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
April 18, 2023 04:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Bruins fan waves a flag before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Milestone night for Bruins in Game 1 win over Panthers
Brad Marchand's 50th career playoff goal was the ultimate difference maker as the Boston Bruins began their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 3-1 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.
April 18, 2023 01:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) and Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Stepan (21) battle over the puck during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes thrive on power play to tackle Islanders
Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored on power plays, and the Carolina Hurricanes held on to defeat the New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday night in Raleigh, N.C.
April 18, 2023 01:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
