NHL Cup Watch: Suter becomes Minnesota's newest enemy in Game 1; Iafallo gets game-winner for L.A.

Note: With several Big Ten, NCHC and CCHA players, among others, on NHL playoff rosters (and at least one on 15 of the 16 playoff teams) The Rink Live will be bringing fans periodic notebooks on these former collegians as we progress toward a Stanley Cup champion.

Drafted by Nashville out of the University of Wisconsin, defenseman Ryan Suter was a standout player and a fan favorite with the Predators during the seven seasons he played there. But in 2012, after Suter signed a 13-year free agent contract with the Minnesota Wild, the fans in Tennessee turned on him in a big way.

Any time Suter touched the puck during a game in Nashville during his time in a Wild sweater (he was bought out in the summer of 2021 after nine seasons in Minnesota) he heard a rain of boos. When he comes back to his former home rink on Friday for game 3 of the NHL playoffs, Suter can expect the same kind of welcome from Wild fans, many of whom used to wear his replica jersey to games.

Now in his second season with the Dallas Stars, Suter went hard after Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov during Monday’s series opener (which stretched into Tuesday), first delivering a hand to Kaprizov’s face, which left the Russian standout bloodied. The punch came during a scrum after a hard hit on Stars veteran forward Joe Pavelski – another former Badger – by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba in which Pavelski was injured and left the game.

Ryan Suter should have multiple penalties tonight, he’s cross checked Kirill Kaprizov from behind and no calls, glad 97 is ok, he’s a tough son of a gun pic.twitter.com/PcKMgeeHJy — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) April 18, 2023

Later on, Suter delivered hard cross checks to Kaprizov’s back in the offensive zone, away from the puck, and was not whistled for a penalty on either occasion.

Originally from Madison, Suter’s free agent signing 11 years ago was widely reported as a move closer to home for the family, and after his abrupt departure from the Wild, Suter penned an essay about how Minnesota had become the family’s home and that they would surely settle in the State of Hockey when his playing days are done.

After the instant bad blood created with the Wild in game one, one wonders if Suter’s next trip to Minnesota will involve an unwelcome visit from someone like Wild tough guy Ryan Reaves, and a rain of boos from Xcel Energy Center’s fans.

Faber looks rock-solid in NHL playoff debut

After the Minnesota Wild acquired his rights in late June of 2022, Brock Faber skated in the team's development camp at TRIA Rink in St. Paul a few weeks later. Contributed / Minnesota Wild

Few Minnesota Gophers took their sudden and shocking NCAA title game loss earlier this month harder than team captain Brock Faber. The junior defenseman could be seen with tears in his eyes before the Gophers left the ice in Tampa, and his emotions came pouring out in the locker room, with several coaches and teammates offering him their support.

Less than two weeks later, Faber found himself in the thick of another high-pressure situation and displayed the calm, effective blue line game that Gophers fans got used to over the previous three college seasons. Making his NHL playoffs debut for the Wild in game one vs. Dallas, Faber logged 29 shifts and nearly 18 minutes of ice time while often paired with veteran Jon Merrill.

And in the second overtime, Faber may have saved the game, literally, when he dove across the top of the crease and got the blade of his stick on a wide-open shot attempt by Dallas forward Mason Marchment, sending the puck out of play rather than to the back of the net.

“It’s an introduction to playoff hockey. Crazy game, lots of fun and glad we could get the job done there and carry it into the next game,” Faber said, in a postgame scrum with reporters in Dallas.

On the key overtime deflection, Faber was self-critical, saying he should have been playing tighter on the Stars forward and “got lucky” with the deflection to keep the game going long enough for his teammate Ryan Hartman to get the game-winner.

Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19 ) along with Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) celebrate Iafallo's game-winning goal in overtime against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 17, 2023, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Los Angeles Kings won the game 4-3. Walter Tychnowicz / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Iafallo gets game-winner

Former Minnesota Duluth standout forward Alex Iafallo had one of the biggest goals of the night. Iafallo scored a power-play goal at 9:19 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Iafallo caught a pass in front of the net from Viktor Arvidsson and one-timed it in.

"I was just trying to get lost; we have a lot of good players that can make good passes," Iafallo said. "I was just in the middle there and trying to find a good spot. (Anze Kopitar) had it on the wall and got it down to 'Arvi' and I was just trying to get in a good spot past the defenseman and he was able to make that pass to me, and I just hammered it home."

The goal completed a big comeback for Los Angeles, which trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the game. It was the third playoff goal for Iafallo, who was playing in his 11th NHL playoff game. Iafallo had 14 goals, 36 points and was a plus-14 in 59 regular season games for the Kings and he is in his sixth season with the team.

Iafallo, who is from Eden, N.Y., played for the Bulldogs from 2013-17.

The Kings went on the power play in overtime when Edmonton's Vincent Desharnais was called for tripping former St. Cloud State center Blake Lizotte.

THAT'S AN LA KINGS GAME 1 WIN pic.twitter.com/zFsZNLPVuu — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) April 18, 2023

Full list of Big 10 alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams

Boston Bruins

Trent Frederic C Wisconsin

Carolina Hurricanes

Max Pacioretty LW Michigan

Brady Skjei D Minnesota

Derek Stepan C Wisconsin

Colorado Avalanche

Andrew Cogliano C Michigan

J.T. Compher LW Michigan

Jack Johnson D Michigan

Erik Johnson D Minnesota

Ben Meyers F Minnesota

Sampo Ranta LW Minnesota

Dallas Stars

Luke Glendening C Michigan

Joe Pavelski C Wisconsin

Ryan Suter D Wisconsin

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman LW Michigan

Nick Bjugstad C Minnesota

Florida Panthers

Zac Dalpe RW Ohio State

Minnesota Wild

Jon Merrill D Michigan

Brock Faber D Minnesota

Alex Goligoski D Minnesota

Sammy Walker F Minnesota

New Jersey Devils

Luke Hughes D Michigan

Erik Haula LW Minnesota

Brendan Smith D Wisconsin

New York Islanders

Hudson Fasching RW Minnesota

Anders Lee LW Notre Dame

Kyle Palmieri RW Notre Dame

New York Rangers

Tyler Motte C Michigan

Jacob Trouba D Michigan

Ryan Lindgren D Minnesota

K’Andre Miller D Wisconsin

Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers C Michigan

Justin Schultz D Wisconsin

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ian Cole D Notre Dame

Brian Elliott G Wisconsin

Toronto Maple Leafs

Justin Holl D Minnesota

Matthew Knies LW Minnesota

Alex Steeves C Notre Dame

Jake McCabe D Wisconsin

Vegas Golden Knights

Phil Kessel RW Minnesota

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor LW Winnipeg

Mason Appleton C Michigan State

Nate Schmidt D Minnesota

Blake Wheeler RW Minnesota

Full list of NCHC alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams

Boston Bruins

Derek Forbort D North Dakota

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin D Colorado College

Paul Stastny F Denver

Colorado Avalanche

Logan O'Connor W Denver

Dallas Stars

Fredrik Olofsson F Nebraska Omaha

Florida Panthers

Mike Benning D Denver

Los Angeles Kings

Mikey Anderson D Minnesota Duluth

Alex Iafallo F Minnesota Duluth

Blake Lizotte C St. Cloud State

Trevor Moore W Denver

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield D Denver

Brock Nelson W North Dakota

Zach Parise W North Dakota

New York Rangers

Jonny Brodzinski W St. Cloud State

Seattle Kraken

Will Borgen D St. Cloud State

Jaycob Megna D Nebraska Omaha

Jaden Schwartz C Colorado College

Carson Soucy D Minnesota Duluth

Tampa Bay Lightning

Mikey Eyssimont W St. Cloud State

Nick Perbix D St. Cloud State

Vegas Golden Knights

Alec Martinez D Miami

Reilly Smith F Miami

Winnipeg Jets

Karson Kuhlman F Minnesota Duluth

Neal Pionk D Minnesota Duluth

Dylan Samberg D Minnesota Duluth

Full list of CCHA alumni on 2023 NHL playoff teams

Colorado Avalanche

Brad Hunt D Bemidji State

Vegas Golden Knights

Zach Whitecloud D Bemidji State

Theodor Blueger F Minnesota State

LA Kings

Matt Roy D Michigan Tech

Sean Walker D Bowling Green

Pheonix Copley G Michigan Tech

