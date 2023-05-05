NHL Cup Watch: Knies injured as Maple Leafs fall to 2-0 series deficit to Florida

Note: With several Big Ten, NCHC and CCHA players, among others, on NHL playoff rosters, The Rink Live will be bringing fans periodic notebooks on these former collegians as we progress toward a Stanley Cup champion.

TORONTO — It was the first period of the Worcester Regional title game in March 2022, and Minnesota Gophers rookie forward Matthew Knies looked like he might be done for the day. He was in obvious pain after taking a shot to the leg, but Knies managed to stay on the ice. And a few seconds later, he scored what would eventually be the game-winner as the Gophers dispatched Western Michigan on the way to the Frozen Four.

It was a hallmark of the resilience Gophers fans learned to expect from Knies in his two seasons wearing maroon and gold. With that in mind, seeing Knies forced to leave a NHL playoff game this week came as a shock to his fans in Minnesota and his new fans in Toronto, where Knies has been an immediate impact player in the Maple Leafs’ playoff run.

In the first period of what turned out to be a 3-2 loss to Florida, Knies was hit into the end boards, then effectively body slammed to the ice by Panthers tough guy Sam Bennett, whose mission in Game 2 was to hit everything in blue that moved.

Knies headed down the tunnel and did not play again in the game, as the upstart Panthers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series back to South Florida for the next two games.

Sam Bennett should get supplemental discipline for this but he probably won’t pic.twitter.com/IKFxA8a9cD — Michael (@mic_mazz) May 5, 2023

The Maple Leafs offered no update on Knies’ condition following the game and did not seem to know whether he will travel to the upcoming road games. While Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did not offer an opinion on the hit, which was not penalized on the ice, he did say that they expect the NHL to review the play for possible supplemental discipline on Bennett.

Not surprisingly, Bennett offered a different view of the play.

“I think he tried to hit me and jumped out of the way,” Bennett told reporters after the game. “He got tied up in my arm there. That was pretty much it on that one.”

In his first 10 NHL games — three in the regular season and seven in the playoffs — Knies has a goal and four assists and has been skating on the Leafs’ top line with fellow Arizona native Auston Matthews.

Pavelski’s hot streak continues

The Dallas Stars took out the Minnesota Wild in six games in the opening round of the NHL playoffs and did so mostly without the services of veteran sniper Joe Pavelski. A member of Wisconsin’s 2006 NCAA title team, Pavelski was injured in Game 1 versus the Wild after a controversial hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, and did not play in the series’ final five games.

May 4, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) looks for the puck at center ice during the first period against the Seattle Kraken in game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

If he had, one wonders if Dallas would have swept.

Pavelski returned to the Dallas lineup for Game 1 of their second round series versus Seattle, and scored all of the Stars’ goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken. In Game 2 on Thursday, Pavelski scored again, as Dallas evened the series 1-1 with a 4-2 win.

Interestingly, the second round of the playoffs opened with both Pavelski and Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl both scoring four goals in a game that their team lost.

Now in his 17th NHL season, Pavelski is 38 and has played more than 1,400 games for the Sharks and Stars.

Ice chips

