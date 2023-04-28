NHL Cup Watch: Eyssimont scores 1st playoff goal; Haula's big game gives New Jersey series lead

Note: With several Big Ten, NCHC and CCHA players, among others, on NHL playoff rosters, The Rink Live will be bringing fans periodic notebooks on these former collegians as we progress toward a Stanley Cup champion.

Former St. Cloud State forward Mikey Eyssimont returned to the lineup for the first time since Game 1 and had a big role in the Tampa Bay Lightning's season remaining alive on Thursday.

Eyssimont had not played since taking a shoulder check to the face from Toronto's Jake McCabe, a former University of Wisconsin defenseman, with 6:20 left in the second period of Game 1 on April 18. On Thursday, he scored his first career NHL playoff goal at 4:23 of the second period to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

"I had to get around that (defenseman) and he's a great goalie, so sometimes you have to be a little crafty and it's just (a move) I've worked on with (assistant coach Jeff Halpern) at morning skates, so I figured I'd try it," Eyssimont said to the media after the game.

Eyssimont was not done playing a role in the game. He had an assist on Nicholas Paul's goal at 11:53 of the third period, which gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead.

Eyssimont, a 26-year-old from Littleton, Colo., finished with two shots on goal, a hit and was a plus-1 in 12 minutes, 20 seconds of ice time. He played for the Huskies from 2015-18 and is playing for his third NHL team this season (Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks).

He was not the lone SCSU alum to get on the score sheet on Thursday. Former Huskies defenseman Nick Perbix had an assist on Anthony Cirelli's goal at 6:12 of the first period, which tied the game at 1-1. Perbix took a shot from the point and Cirelli scored on a rebound. It was the third assist of the series for Perbix, a 24-year-old rookie from Elk River. Perbix blocked three shots, had two hits, two shots on goal and was a plus-2 in 18:09 of ice time.

Former University of Minnesota All-American Matthew Knies had an assist on Toronto's first goal. Knies, a 20-year-old forward from Phoenix who played two seasons with the Gophers, had the primary assist on Morgan Rielly's goal at 5:46 of the first period that gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead. It was the second assist of the series for Knies, who had two hits, a blocked shot, a shot on goal and was a plus-1 in 11:46 of ice time.

Toronto leads the series, 3-2. The teams will play Game 6 on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

New Jersey Devils left wing Erik Haula (56) scores a goal on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 27, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Ed Mulholland / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Former Gopher leads Devils

Former University of Minnesota left wing Erik Haula had a big game for the New Jersey Devils on Thursday to help the Devils take a 3-2 series lead over the New York Rangers.

Haula had two goals, an assist, five shots on goal, won 73% of his faceoffs and was a plus-3 in 18:32 of ice time in a 4-0 win for New Jersey. Haula has five points in the series and 15 goals and 35 points in 66 career playoff games.

This is Haula's first season with New Jersey and he had 14 goals, 41 points and was a plus-13 in 80 games during the regular season. Haula is a 32-year-old from Pori, Finland, and has moved around quite a bit in his career since being taken in the seventh round of the 2009 draft by the Minnesota Wild.

Haula played for the Gophers from 2010-13 and then signed with the Wild. He played for the Wild from 2013-17 and then was taken by Vegas in the expansion draft. His first season with Vegas, he had career-bests in goals (29) and points (55) in 76 regular season games and helped the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

He played one more season with Vegas and then split the 2019-20 season with the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers. Haula also played for the Nashville Predators (2020-21) and Boston Bruins (2021-22) before landing with New Jersey this season.

Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie (67) and defenseman Will Borgen (3) and center Alex Wennberg (21) and center Jaden Schwartz (17) and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the first period in Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 26, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Former Husky, Tiger, Bulldog assist Seattle

Former Colorado College center Jaden Schwartz, former SCSU defenseman Will Borgen and former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Carson Soucy had assists for Seattle in the Kraken's 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday in Denver.

Schwartz had an assist on Morgan Geekie's goal at 6:35 of the second period that gave Seattle a 1-0 lead. Schwartz had four shots, a blocked shot, won 67% of his faceoffs and two penalty minutes in 17:52 of ice time. Schwartz, 30, played for Colorado College from 2010-12. He has two goals and three assists in the series. During the regular season, Schwartz had 21 goals and 40 points in 71 games for the Kraken. This is his second season with Seattle after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the St. Louis Blues.

Borgen had an assist on Tye Kartye's goal at 9:59 of the second period that gave Seattle a 2-1 lead. Borgen also had a hit in the game and had 18:46 of ice time. Borgen, a 26-year-old from Moorhead, played for the Huskies from 2015-18. He has a goal, an assist and two penalty minutes in the series.

Soucy had an assist on Yanni Gourde's goal at 1:40 of the third period that gave the Kraken a 3-1 lead. Soucy had three hits and a blocked shot and was a plus-2 in 13:15 of ice time in the game. It was the first career playoff point for Soucy, who was playing in his 17th career playoff game. Soucy, a 28-year-old from Viking, Alberta, played for the Bulldogs from 2013-17. He had 16 points, 68 penalty minutes and was a plus-18 in a career-best 78 games during the regular season. This is Soucy's second season with the Kraken after spending his first two full seasons in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild.

Seattle could wrap up the franchise's first playoff series with a win over Colorado on Sunday in Seattle.

