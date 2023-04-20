Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

NHL Cup Watch: Evason says the Wild don't dive, but hints that their opponent might

The war of words between the Minnesota and Dallas coaches is heating up as the scene switches to St. Paul. Also, Faber continues to impress, and Pavelski is still sidelined.

IMG-1429.jpeg
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason spoke to a gathering of reporters at MSP Airport following the team's return from their first two games of their playoff series in Dallas on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Jess Myers / The Rink Live
By Jess Myers and Mick Hatten
Today at 4:46 PM

Note: With several Big Ten, NCHC and CCHA players, among others, on NHL playoff rosters, The Rink Live will be bringing fans periodic notebooks that include these former collegians as we progress toward a Stanley Cup champion.

ST. PAUL — When he met the Twin Cities media on a rainy Thursday afternoon, shortly after the team’s charter back from Texas landed at MSP, Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason had penalties on his mind.

The Wild have surrendered nine goals in the first two games of their series versus the Dallas Stars, and five of those have come with one of Evason’s players in the penalty box. That means an emphasis on more effectively killing penalties, and additional emphasis on how those Wild players got into solitary confinement in the first place.

Stars coach Peter DeBoer has noted in interviews that Minnesota is one of the more frequently penalized teams in the league, and that Dallas plans to take advantage of that fact. Evason hinted at a belief that the Stars might be taking advantage of his team’s reputation for play that is outside the rules.

We felt that they had some bigger people probably go down pretty easy in that hockey game.
Wild head coach Dean Evason

“We watch all the press conferences too,” Evason said. “(DeBoer) mentioned about how we’re sixth in the league and how we’re going to continue. We monitor that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And with the Dallas coach planting that seed in the media and with the officials, Evason was frank in his thought that especially in game two (a 7-3 Dallas win), a few Stars may have hammed things up.

“We felt that they had some bigger people probably go down pretty easy in that hockey game,” Evason said. “We’ve talked about this before and it’s a fine line, because we don’t dive. Our team, the Minnesota Wild, don’t dive.”

He specifically mentioned star forward Kirill Kaprizov, who has taken plenty of physical abuse in the first two games.

“He doesn’t go down very often, and he probably got hurt because of it, but we don’t do that,” Evason said. “That’s not what we do, but there was some of that last night.”

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) skates against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday, April 17, 2023 at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports

Despite defensive mess, Faber continues to impress

The Wild were admittedly a shambles defensively in the game two loss in Dallas, giving up a franchise playoff record seven goals, and serving up odd-man rushes like they do cups of Diet Dr. Pepper in north Texas. Evason said the players can expect to hear some pointed reviews of their play and the breakdowns on Friday morning when they go over video before game three. Although he said he has no notes for rookie blueliner Brock Faber, who was spectacular in the series opener.

“He just goes about his business,” Evason said of the former Minnesota Gophers captain. “If you want to pick out individuals, you wouldn’t see him tomorrow morning on the video, so that’s a good thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE NHL COVERAGE:
Apr 19, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN;Los Angeles Kings defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov (84) makes a pass in front of Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod (71) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Leon Draisaitl's 3-point night helps Oilers even series with Kings
Klim Kostin broke a third-period tie and Leon Draisaitl scored once and added two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Wednesday night to even their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
April 20, 2023 04:37 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 19, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) face the Dallas Stars attack during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Stars bounce back vs. Wild behind Roope Hintz's hat trick
Roope Hintz had three goals and an assist to help the Dallas Stars even their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 7-3 win in Game 2 on Wednesday.
April 20, 2023 03:41 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins fans pass around a large Bruins flag before game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers score 4 in 3rd period to even series with Bruins
Brandon Montour scored twice as a four-goal third period led the visiting Florida Panthers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 in Wednesday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series.
April 20, 2023 03:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 19, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) blocks a shot from by New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) during the first period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jesper Fast lifts Hurricanes over Islanders in OT
Jesper Fast scored 5:03 into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with Wednesday night's 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Raleigh, N.C.
April 20, 2023 01:28 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 18, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Avalanche fan band perform outside of Ball Arena before the game against the Seattle Kraken of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
In first playoff game ever, Kraken top Avalanche
Alex Wennberg had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer turned away 34 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in Denver on Tuesday night.
April 19, 2023 04:16 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 18, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) warms up before the start of game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jets blow out Golden Knights in series opener
Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists and Adam Lowry scored twice in the final minutes to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Tuesday in Las Vegas.
April 19, 2023 03:51 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 18, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of Scotiabank Arena before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Lightning light up Leafs in series opener
Brayden Point scored twice and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Tuesday night in the opener of their best-of-seven, Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
April 19, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 18, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers jump on Devils, easily take Game 1
Adam Fox had four assists and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves as the New York Rangers collected a 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.
April 19, 2023 01:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) takes down Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) in the Stars zone during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Suter becomes Minnesota's newest enemy in Game 1; Iafallo gets game-winner for L.A.
The former Badgers standout went hard after the Wild's star player in their playoff opener, and is sure to hear it from Wild fans come Friday. Also: solid playoff debut for former Gopher Faber.
April 18, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
NHL
Ryan Hartman pushes Wild past Stars in 2nd OT
Ryan Hartman scored 12:20 into the second overtime to give the visiting Minnesota Wild a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Monday.
April 18, 2023 05:36 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon, one of the more veteran defensemen in the series, said that Faber is playing beyond his years early in the Maple Grove, Minn., native’s NHL career.

“You can see from his first game how mature he is and he’s so calm with the puck,” Spurgeon said. “A big, strong guy, he makes plays and you never see him frazzled out there. For a guy thrown into his first playoff series it’s pretty amazing to watch and see. We can see what the hype was all about.”

Dec 1, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates a goal scored by left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates a goal scored by left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Pavelski still sidelined

Dallas veteran forward Joe Pavelski missed game two of the series and did not travel to Minnesota for the third and fourth games of the series. The former Wisconsin standout was injured in game one after a hard hit from Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Pavelski’s head hit the ice following the collision and he is in concussion protocol.

While Dumba was not given a major penalty for the hit, he has become public enemy number one in the eyes of Stars fans and has been booed every time he touches the puck in Dallas.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
Apr 19, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) scores goal past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
James Guillory / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Former Pioneer, Tiger score for Carolina

The Carolina Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead after a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

Two of the goals were scored by players who played college hockey in the state of Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who played for Colorado College from 2013-15, banked a shot off of Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin and into the net at 12:19 of the third period to tie the game 3-3. It was the fifth career playoff goal for Slavin, who was playing in his 47th career playoff game.

Slavin also had an assist on Paul Stastny's goal that gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 5:49 of the first period. Slavin's one-timer from near the boards was tipped in by Stastny. Stastny, 37, played for the University of Denver from 2004-06 and had nine goals in 73 regular season games this season. It was the 27th career playoff goal for Stastny, who was playing in his 105th career playoff game for his fifth NHL team.

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars
Mar 21, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) and center Jaden Schwartz (17) and defenseman Will Borgen (3) and right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates after defenseman Adam Larsson (6) scores the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the overtime period at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports

3 former Huskies make winning playoff debuts

Three former St. Cloud State players made their respective playoff debuts and helped their teams to victory on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, defenseman Will Borgen made his playoff debut for the Seattle Kraken in their 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. It was the franchise's first postseason win. Borgen, who played for the Huskies from 2015-18, is from Moorhead, Minn. He had three hits, two penalty minutes, a shot on goal, a blocked shot and was a plus-1 in 13 minutes, 50 seconds of ice time. Borgen, 26, played in all 82 regular season games for Seattle and had 20 points, 47 penalty minutes and was a plus-11. All of those numbers are the best in Borgen's pro career.

On Tuesday, forward Mikey Eyssimont and defenseman Nick Perbix made their playoff debuts for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 7-3 win Tuesday at Toronto. Perbix picked up an assist, blocked two shots and was a plus-3 in 17:36 of ice time. The assist came off a long stretch pass from Perbix to Ross Colton at 6:59 of the third period for Tampa Bay's seventh goal. Perbix, 24, is in his rookie season with the Lightning and had 20 points, 22 penalty minutes and was a plus-11 in 69 regular season games. Perbix, who played for the Huskies from 2018-22, is from Elk River, Minn.

Eyssimont had a bit of a tougher debut. He had a shot on goal and one hit in 5:13 of ice time for Tampa bay. But Eyssimont left the game after taking a shoulder check to the face from Toronto's Jake McCabe, a former University of Wisconsin defenseman, with 6:20 left in the second period. Eyssimont did not return to the game and will miss Game 2 of the series.

Eyssimont, 26, played for the Huskies from 2015-18 and is from Littleton, Colo. Eyssimont is playing with his fourth team of the season. He began the season with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL, a farm team of the Winnipeg Jets. He was called up to the Jets for 19 games and then was waived by Winnipeg. He then signed with the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 6 and played 20 games with them until he was traded to the Lightning on March 1. In 54 regular season NHL games this season, he had five goals, 15 points, 63 penalty minutes and was a plus-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) passes the puck away from Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver.
Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Kraken have a number of former college players

There is a good list of former college players who played in that historic win for the Kraken.

Besides Borgen, the following Seattle players played college hockey: forwards Ryan Donato (Harvard, 2015-18), Matt Beniers (Michigan, 2020-22), Brandon Tanev (Providence, 2012-16) and Jaden Schwartz (Colorado College, 2010-12), defensemen Justin Schultz (Wisconsin, 2009-12), Jamie Oleksiak (Northeastern, 2010-11) and Carson Soucy (Minnesota Duluth, 2013-17). Schwartz, Schultz and Oleksiak all had assists in the win.

Seattle's head coach is Dave Hakstol, who was the head coach for the University of North Dakota from 2004-15. Hakstol was an assistant coach at UND from 2000-04 and played for the team from 1989-92.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Apr 17, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right winger Carl Grundstrom (91) with Edmonton Oilers left winger Warren Foegele (37) crashes into Los Angeles Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Kings erase 2-goal deficit in third, topple Oilers in OT
Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner as the visiting Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in the opening game of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
April 18, 2023 04:52 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Bruins fan waves a flag before game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Milestone night for Bruins in Game 1 win over Panthers
Brad Marchand's 50th career playoff goal was the ultimate difference maker as the Boston Bruins began their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 3-1 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.
April 18, 2023 01:40 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) and Carolina Hurricanes center Derek Stepan (21) battle over the puck during the first period in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Hurricanes thrive on power play to tackle Islanders
Sebastian Aho and Stefan Noesen scored on power plays, and the Carolina Hurricanes held on to defeat the New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday night in Raleigh, N.C.
April 18, 2023 01:06 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
NHL
Former Gophers star Brock Faber makes playoff debut for Wild a week after turning pro
He still lives with his roommates in their Dinkytown apartment near the University of Minnesota. He still doesn’t have a car so he has to bum rides from Wild teammate Matt Boldy.
April 17, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT