NHL Cup Notebook: Oettinger the latest local boy to spoil the Minnesota playoff party

ST. PAUL — A hockey-mad region like Minnesota has, for decades, seen local kids come home and have success versus the local NHL team, going back more than four decades when Twin Citians like Dave Langevin hoisted the Stanley Cup as a member of the New York Islanders, after beating the Minnesota North Stars in 1981.

After a stellar performance for the Dallas Stars in their game four win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, add Lakeville, Minn., native Jake Oettinger to that list of local boys who came home to frustrate the Minnesota fan base.

Oettinger was stellar in the 3-2 Dallas win, keeping the Wild off the board for the game’s first 45 minutes by thwarting a pair of breakaways, and making a sliding save on Marcus Johansson in the final seconds to send the series back to Texas, instead of to overtime.

“Just another crappy bounce for us. Went right to their guy,” Oettinger said of the puck that found its way to Johansson late. “Tried to get over there as quick as I can. Luckily, it stayed out.”

Trips back to his home state have been the exception for Oettinger since, as a Lakeville North freshman in 2014, he backstopped the Panthers’ trip to the state title game where they fell to Edina. The rest of his high school years were spent in Michigan with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, and while many of his prep teammates found close-to-home college homes as Huskies or Gophers, Oettinger opted for a three-year role at Boston University.

Jake Oettinger was the three-year regular in goal for the Boston University Terriers, prior to signing with the Dallas stars at the conclusion of the 2019 college hockey season. Rich Gagnon / Boston University

After bouncing between the Stars’ AHL team in Austin and the big club in Dallas the past few years, Oettinger stayed at the NHL level this season and won 37 games for Dallas. The first round matchup versus his home state team meant he’s been on the hook for around 25 tickets for the first two games in St. Paul. Oettinger says he relishes chances like these to play in front of his family.

“I'm sure they were 10 times as nervous as I was. I feel bad for them sometimes,” he said after the 32-save win in game four. “They're way more nervous than me and they just support me through thick and thin. They're there for me through the losses, too. It's nice to get a great moment like this.”

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) takes a break against the Minnesota Wild in the second period of game three on Friday, April 21, 2023 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Matt Blewett / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

If the Stars are to win two more games and get past the first round, their coach and players know the goalie known as “Otter” will play a vital role.

“He recognizes the importance of situations. I think I’ve said that before, I think that’s the real sign of an elite goalie,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said on Sunday. “It’s not that you’re shutting the other team out every night, you raise your level at the most important time and tonight it was, in the last minute of the game.”

Dallas forward Tyler Seguin scored two of his team’s three goals on Sunday, including the game-winner, but gave all the credit for the win to the guy in the crease with the cartoon otter on his helmet.

“It starts with Jake and ends with Jake, especially tonight. He was phenomenal. He makes the big saves, especially on the road in this rink,” Seguin said. “I don’t know what really happened with a few seconds left, but to even make that save, I mean he’s incredible. He loves these moments, he believes in himself and we have all the confidence in the world with him. So he’s the star tonight.”

Even if that means leaving the fans in his home state disappointed.

Impressive debut for ex-Spartan MacEachern

When the Chicago Wolves season ended last week, minor league forward Mackenzie MacEachern figured he would get a chance to practice with the Carolina Hurricanes, but wasn’t expecting much more.

The Michigan State alumnus had put up 30 points in 37 games with the Wolves this season, after signing with Carolina as a free agent last summer. He had previously spent the previous six seasons in the St. Louis Blues organization after departing the Spartans program in 2016.

Still, he arrived in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday with no expectations of doing much more than watching the NHL playoffs from afar. Then the Hurricanes injuries began to mount, and by late Thursday he was on a plane to New York City to join the NHL club for game four of their opening-round series with the New York Islanders.

In his Hurricanes debut, MacEachern had a goal and an assist while skating on Carolina’s top line in a 5-2 Hurricanes win, giving them a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“Anybody that can make plays like that, skate well, big body, it worked well,” said Seth Jarvis, MacEachern’s new linemate in Carolina. “He’s a great guy, so he fit right in on that line.”

The Hurricanes are coached by Rob Brind'Amour, who helped Michigan State to the 1989 Frozen Four in his lone season as a Spartan.