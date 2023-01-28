ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Necas shines as Hurricanes win thriller in OT over Sharks

Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) celebrates his goal with center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) celebrates his goal with center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 28, 2023 02:40 AM
Share

Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina had two goals in the last 1:37 of regulation.

Sebastian Aho had two goals, including one with 1:37 left in the third for the Hurricanes, who have a four-game winning streak. Calvin de Haan scored Carolina's first goal.

Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.

San Jose's Michael Eyssimont scored a go-ahead goal with 8:45 remaining in what was a wild third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyssimont's second goal of the season combined with an assist earlier in the third period had the Sharks on the verge of snapping a three-game losing streak. Eyssimont also assisted on Mario Ferraro's empty-net goal.

Oskar Lindblom and Nick Bonino also scored for San Jose.

The Hurricanes had trouble getting cranked up offensively as they began a stretch of three home games across a five-day stretch.

While San Jose's decisive goal wasn't on a power play, it came shortly after the teams returned to even strength following a Carolina penalty.

Aho gave the Hurricanes their first lead on a power-play goal 17 seconds into the third period. Aho has six goals across a three-game span, giving him 20 for the season.

San Jose tied the score on Bonino's ninth of the season at 6:50 of the third. That gave him five goals in the last eight games as the Sharks took advantage of a Carolina turnover.

Raanta made his first start since Jan. 7, though he played Wednesday night at Dallas after Frederik Andersen departed with an upper-body injury. Andersen was Friday night's backup.

Lindblom's goal came when the puck bounced off him coming from Evgeny Svechnikov's shot at 15:10 of the opening period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hurricanes pulled even on de Haan's first goal in 35 games and his second of the season. It came at 17:33 of the first.

James Reimer played for the fifth time in the last six San Jose games and made 31 saves.

--Field Level Media

Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) is congratulated after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Oskar Lindblom (23) is congratulated after his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) with left wing Jordan Martinook (48) battle for the puck against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) with left wing Jordan Martinook (48) battle for the puck against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) holds onto the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 27, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) holds onto the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck in the first period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers cruise past Golden Knights, 4-1
Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves as the host New York Rangers recorded a 4-1 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.
January 28, 2023 02:34 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) celebrates the 2-0 victory over Detroit Red Wings with goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Ilya Sorokin's 4th shutout of season lifts Isles over Red Wings
Ilya Sorokin stopped all 23 shots he faced Friday night and the struggling New York Islanders snapped a pair of lengthy droughts by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in Elmont, N.Y.
January 28, 2023 02:13 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 27, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Bobby McMann (74) skates Ottawa Senators during the warmup at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators rout short-handed Maple Leafs, 6-2
Brady Tkachuk scored twice and the visiting Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 Friday night.
January 28, 2023 01:56 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 26, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Blues had coach Craig Berube looks on in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz.
January 27, 2023 04:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media