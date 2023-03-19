Sponsored By
NHL

Neal Pionk lifts Jets over Predators in OT

Neal Pionk scored 55 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during player introductions before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during player introductions before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 8:08 PM

Neal Pionk scored 55 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Pionk converted a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois for his ninth goal of the season as the Jets rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits for the win.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who improved to 9-2 in overtime this season. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves and Josh Morrissey had two assists.

The Jets, who entered the day holding the second wild card entry in the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, had lost two straight and 11 of 15.

Cody Glass and Luke Evangelista scored for the Predators, who have lost two straight after winning three in a row and after the game were tied for third in the Western Conference wild card race with the Calgary Flames, who host the Dallas Stars later Saturday night.

Juuse Saros made 31 saves in net for Nashville.

Predators defenseman Roman Josi left the game in the first period and did not return. No announcement was made regarding his injury. After the game, the team said Josi is still being evaluated and they anticipate an update to be available Sunday.

Glass gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 5:26 of the first period. Cal Foote's shot attempt was deflected by Philip Tomasino and Hellebuyck made the initial save, but Glass was crashing the net and knocked in the rebound.

Ehlers tied the score at 6:17 of the third period, entering the zone, skating into the left circle, and ripping a slap shot over Saros's left shoulder to make it 1-1.

Evangelista put the Predators back on top just 34 seconds later, finishing off a pretty passing sequence when he scored from the slot off a centering feed from Tommy Novak.

Lowry tied the score 2-2 at 10:15. The Jets center started the play by winning a face-off when he fell to his knees and pushed the puck back to Morrissey at the point. Morrissey's shot was saved by Saros, but Lowry was there to put the rebound home.

--Field Level Media

Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) skates with the puck against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) skates with the puck against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (2) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) blows a kiss to his daughter before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 18, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) blows a kiss to his daughter before the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

