Nazem Kadri scores winner as Flames nip Coyotes

Nazem Kadri capped a three-point performance with the game-winning goal late in the third period to pace the host Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm also scored in the win while goaltender Dan Vladar made 18 saves in a clutch performance for the Flames, who have won three of four games. Jonathan Huberdeau collected two assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun both collected one goal and one assist for the Coyotes, who are winless in five games and are on a 1-6-3 slide. Goalie Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots.

After his team surrendered a two-goal lead, Kadri finished a pretty three-way passing play set up by Huberdeau and Tyler Toffoli for a power-play goal with 4:18 remaining in regulation. Kadri's ninth goal of the season snapped an eight-game drought.

Vladar, whose outing shouldn't be minimized due to the low shot count, made a big save on Christian Fischer in the final minutes to preserve the victory, his third consecutive. Vladar was counted upon early when his team struggled out of the gates.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Flames having withstood Arizona's early push, Dube opened the scoring on Calgary's first quality shift of the game. Dube was in the slot when he deflected Chris Tanev's point shot at the 14:13 mark of the first period for his fifth goal of the season.

Lindholm's power-play tally doubled the lead at 17:01 of the frame. Kadri fanned, but the puck squirted to Lindholm at the doorstep and he converted a tap-in to finish a well-executed power play. Lindholm's ninth of the season was a much-needed tally for a Calgary club that was 2-for-21 with the man advantage over the previous seven games.

Gostisbehere gave the Coyotes a boost with his fifth tally of the season at 13:53 of the second period. With the screen set in front of the net, Gostisbehere sent a long point shot that found the mark just inside the post to make it a 2-1 count.

Chychrun evened the score 5:50 into the third period with a sniper's tally. From below the left faceoff dot, the defenseman ripped a short-side, top-shelf goal, his third of the season.

--Field Level Media