Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Nathan MacKinnon's hat trick lifts Avs to Central title

Nathan MacKinnon completed a hat trick with the late game-winning goal in a four-point outing and the Colorado Avalanche claimed the Central Division crown with a 4-3 road victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) plays the puck during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) plays the puck during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 15, 2023 at 2:03 AM

Nathan MacKinnon completed a hat trick with the late game-winning goal in a four-point outing and the Colorado Avalanche claimed the Central Division crown with a 4-3 road victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Devon Toews produced a goal and an assist while Mikko Rantanen collected two assists for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who will face the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the playoffs.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves for the Avalanche (51-24-7, 109 points). Colorado edged the Dallas Stars (47-21-14, 108 points) to claim the division title on the last day of the regular season.

For the Predators (42-32-8, 92 points), Kiefer Sherwood posted his first career two-goal game and Luke Evangelista tallied once. Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots.

With overtime looming, MacKinnon raced down the right wing on a two-on-one rush and buried a shot for his 42nd goal of the season with 1:42 left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado has struggled with all kinds of injuries but roared to the end of the regular season with a 16-2-1 run. Even so, this one was no free win, even after the Avalanche claimed a 3-1 first-period lead.

Toews opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the clash when his long wrist shot ricocheted off a defender's skate and into the net for his seventh goal of the season.

MacKinnon doubled the lead less than three minutes later when he gained the puck at the point, zipped down the wing and upon cutting to the middle ripped a shot home.

Sherwood put the Predators on the board at 5:42 of the first with a glove-side wrist shot from just inside the right circle.

MacKinnon notched his second of the night at the 13:14 mark of the game by splitting the defenders and then lifting a backhand shot.

Nashville, which will miss the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons, didn't pack it in.

Evangelista began the Predators' comeback 2:32 into the second period by joining a rush and wiring a top-shelf wrist shot for his seventh of the season.

Then, Sherwood potted his second of the game and seventh of the season. While on a power play, Sherwood eluded a check as he reached the slot and one-timed a pass at 7:08 of the middle frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) handles the puck against Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) handles the puck against Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) and Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) wait for linesman Tyson Baker (88) to drop the puck during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) and Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) wait for linesman Tyson Baker (88) to drop the puck during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) is congratulated by teammates after a goal during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) is congratulated by teammates after a goal during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 14, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Stanislav Svozil (81) skates in warm ups prior to the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Mowry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jeff Skinner's 3-point night leads Sabres past Jackets
Jeff Skinner had a goal and two assists for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-2 win against the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday in the season finale for both teams.
April 15, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Knights forward Nicolas Roy (10) shoots the puck against Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Knights beat Kraken, seal West's top seed
Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights clinched the Pacific Division title and the Western Conference's top playoff seed with a 3-1 victory against the host Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
April 14, 2023 05:10 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) watches a shot go past San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer (47) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers stomp Sharks, still wind up second in Pacific
Leon Draisaitl scored his 52nd goal and had two assists and Mattias Janmark scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
April 14, 2023 04:35 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 13, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Vancouver Canucks right wing Conor Garland (8) celebrates with defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and defenseman Cole McWard (48) and center Dakota Joshua (81) after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Conor Garland's 3 goals lead Canucks to OT win over Coyotes
Conor Garland scored three goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz., in the final game of the season for both clubs.
April 14, 2023 04:08 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT