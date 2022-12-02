SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nathan MacKinnon's 5-point night carries Avalanche past Sabres

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals with three assists and J.T. Compher scored twice and also added two assists, as the visiting Colorado Avalanche struck four times in the second period for a 6-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) looks for the puck during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) looks for the puck during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 02, 2022 02:22 AM
Share

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals with three assists and J.T. Compher scored twice and also added two assists, as the visiting Colorado Avalanche struck four times in the second period for a 6-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

After being humbled in Tuesday's 5-0 loss at Winnipeg, the Avalanche went 3-for-6 on the power play to win for the fifth time in six road contests. It was MacKinnon's fifth career five-point game and first of the season. Colorado also got a goal from Artturi Lehkonen and an empty-netter via Mikko Rantanen to extend its winning streak over Buffalo to eight games.

Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens each had a goal with two assists for the Sabres, who took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

The Avs, though, tied, then took the lead with 10:11 remaining in the second period. Working with a 5-on-3 advantage, MacKinnon drilled the puck by Sabres netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (28 saves) to level with 11:00 minutes to play in the middle frame.

Then 49 seconds later, with a man-advantage, Colorado's consistent net-front pressure resulted in Lehkonen's chip-in for a 3-2 lead. MacKinnon gave the Avalanche a two-goal advantage on his wrister from the high slot with 8:07 to go in the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo pulled one back through its own 5-on-3 opportunity as Cozens roped in Thompson's pass from close range on the power play with 5:55 left in the middle period for his fifth goal in five games. But Compher put home a long rebound with 2:44 to play in the second to put the Avalanche back up by two goals, 5-3.

Just seven seconds into the third, Alex Tuch perfectly played Rasmus Dahlin's long pass off the end board, and beat Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev (24 saves) for his 200th NHL point to make it 5-4.

The Avalanche opened the scoring on the power play, when Compher was persistent enough to score with 11:12 remaining in the first. However, less than two minutes later, Buffalo leveled when JJ Peterka successfully one-timed the puck from the circle.

The Sabres took a 2-1 lead with just 10.7 seconds remaining in the opener. Thompson put a nifty move on Georgiev to easily bury the puck.

--Field Level Media

Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) looks for the puck during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) looks for the puck during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Jean-Luc Foudy (93) checks Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) as he goes after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Jean-Luc Foudy (93) checks Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) as he goes after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 1, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media