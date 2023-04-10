Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Nathan MacKinnon lifts Avs over Ducks in OT

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals, including the game-winner with 45 seconds left in overtime, and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche won their franchise-record 10th straight road game by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Sunday.

Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) moves in for a shot on goal ahead of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) moves in for a shot on goal ahead of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
April 10, 2023 at 3:02 AM

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals, including the game-winner with 45 seconds left in overtime, and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche won their franchise-record 10th straight road game by beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Sunday.

MacKinnon's power-play goal in overtime followed his game-tying power-play goal with 4:32 left in regulation for the Avalanche, who rallied from a 4-2 third-period deficit.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche (49-24-6, 104 points), who won for the 14th time in their past 16 games. Pavel Francouz made 19 saves for Colorado.

Devon Toews had three assists and Valeri Nichushkin had two for Colorado, which moved two points ahead of the Dallas Stars (44-21-14, 102 points) atop the Central Division. Colorado is four points ahead of the Minnesota Wild (45-24-10, 100 points), as each team has three regular-season games remaining.

Frank Vatrano had two goals and Adam Henrique and Brett Leason also scored for Anaheim (23-45-12, 58 points), which extended its losing streak to a franchise-record 11 games (0-9-2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Vatrano broke a 2-2 tie after getting a pass from Troy Terry near the blue line and wristing a low shot that bounced off Francouz and the post before finding the back of the net at the 5:18 mark of the third period. Kevin Shattenkirk also assisted on the play.

The Ducks extended their advantage to 4-2 just over two minutes later when Leason scored off assists from Derek Grant and Jayson Megna at the 7:25 mark.

Rantanen's power-play goal off assists from MacKinnon and Toews pulled Colorado to within 4-3 with 7:51 to go.

The Avalanche took a 2-0 lead at the 13:58 mark of the second period when Rantanen scored off assists from Samuel Girard and Toews.

The Ducks halved the deficit when Vatrano scored off assists from Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome at the 15:15 mark.

Anaheim tied the game on Henrique's breakaway goal off an assist from Cam Fowler with 1:51 left in the second period.

The Avalanche took a 1-0 lead at the 10:15 mark of the first period when Compher scored off assists from Nichushkin and Erik Johnson.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) shoots on goal against the defense of Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) shoots on goal against the defense of Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) loses control of the puck as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) moves in for posession during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Ben Meyers (59) loses control of the puck as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) moves in for posession during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Denis Malgin (81) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Apr 9, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Denis Malgin (81) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) inside the tunnel against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins clip Flyers for NHL-record 63rd win
David Pastrnak registered a hat trick to reach the 60-goal mark and finished with four points as the Boston Bruins earned their NHL-record 63rd win of the season, beating the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night.
April 10, 2023 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Stars fans lining up before the game between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Roope Hintz, Jake Oettinger lift Stars past Knights
Roope Hintz scored in the second round of the shootout and Jake Oettinger thwarted all three attempts in the extra session to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.
April 09, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns (8) takes a shot during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Sabres post pivotal victory over Hurricanes
Tage Thompson's third-period goal broke a tie and Casey Mittelstadt had two goals as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 for a key result to keep alive their playoff hopes Saturday afternoon.
April 09, 2023 06:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) passes the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev (34) during the first inning at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche pull away in third period to knock off Kings
Denis Malgin scored two goals for the visiting Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
April 09, 2023 04:47 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT