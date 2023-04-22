Myers: The roles have all been filled, and the drama of the NHL playoffs in Minnesota is underway

ST. PAUL — For decades now, for all of the hype and the crowds and the TV coverage and the crazy ticket prices and the late, late starts that give fans plenty of time to create recyclable aluminum up and down West Seventh Street, the NHL playoffs in Minnesota always seem to become as predictable as a suburban high school’s spring play.

Strip away the noise, the hits and the bright colors and a series like the one playing out in round one between the Wild and the Dallas Stars quickly devolves into a predictable cast of characters and some well-worn storylines that seemingly play out on a 200-by-85-foot sheet of ice every spring.

As Game 3 played out before a raucous, well-oiled audience in downtown St. Paul on Friday and Minnesota blasted the Stars 5-1 to grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, we saw several roles clearly established:

The Villain (Dallas edition) — Ever since his hard hit on Joe Pavelski in game one of the series (a 3-2 Wild win in double OT) Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba has drawn the ire of Dallas fans every time he touched the puck in Texas.

Apr 21, 2023; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates behind Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defending in the first period of game three of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The Villain (Minnesota edition) — Fans in the State of Hockey used to love Ryan Suter. When he chose a free agent offer here in 2012, Wild fans quickly learned to overlook his Wisconsin roots and snapped up his replica jerseys by the hundreds. They even started eating dinners from Kwik Trip when Suter did their commercials. Then he left town a few summers ago, as the Wild tried to squiggle out from under his onerous 13-year contract, landing in Dallas, which was a good start on the way to becoming a Minnesota heel. In Game 1 of the series, when fists and cross checks by Suter left Wild star Kirill Kaprizov bruised and bloodied, he quickly became the least-popular north Texan since Norm Green around these parts. Boos rained down every time Suter touched the puck on Friday, and a decently-populated “Suter Sucks” chant worked its way around the rink at one point as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Likable New Character — It seems like just a few weeks ago, Brock Faber was lugging a backpack filled with textbooks from class to class at the University of Minnesota, and starring on the ice for the top-ranked Gopher hockey team. In reality, that was just a few weeks ago. Less than 24 hours after the heartbreaking end to his college career, Faber signed with the hometown Wild and he played his first-ever home game on Friday, with dozens of friends and family in the audience. It was a bit of a whirlwind day, as Faber got his own place off campus and a car on Friday as well. His first home playoff win was just the capper.

“It was awesome. The crowd was great. Everything I ever imagined and more,” said Faber, who grew up on the other side of the Xcel Energy Center glass, rooting for the Wild. “It was a pretty special night, and glad we got the win.”

Apr 10, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes the save in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The Local Boy Turned Bad Guy — Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger had a rough state tournament experience in 2014, getting blasted 8-2 by Edina in the state title game when he played for Lakeville North. Then he fled the state, going first to Michigan to play for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program then to Boston University for college. Back in his home state for the NHL playoffs, let’s just say the homecoming has been challenging, for the first 60 minutes of it anyway.

The Playoff Disappearing Act — A year ago, Kevin Fiala’s amazing regular season was part of the hype for a Wild team that charged into the playoffs with hopes as high as they could be. Then he was a no-show in a six-game series loss to St. Louis, and was shipped off to Los Angeles over the summer (with the Wild getting Faber’s rights as part of the trade). Like baseball players who mash the ball during batting practice, then are no-shows at the plate once the game starts, some NHLers cannot play as effectively after Easter. If there’s a Wild player that is stuck in the playoff doldrums after three games with Dallas, it has got to be Matt Boldy, who has a pair of assists but has not scored after putting 31 pucks in the net in the regular season.

The Fallen Hero — With the Wild seemingly always needing centers, talented agitator Joel Ericksson Ek did all he could to work his way back into the lineup, after being out with an injury since April 6. On Friday he looked good to go in the team’s morning skate and got a huge ovation when he was announced as a Friday evening starter. The fun lasted less than 20 seconds, as Ericksson Ek left the ice and headed down the tunnel after just one short shift, causing a rotating juggle of forward lines for the rest of the game.

“Brutal,” said Wild forward Marcus Foligno, after watching Ericksson Ek’s early exit. “The guy is unbelievable. It sucks. Obviously a lot of pain, and when he can’t go, it’s serious. We hope it’s nothing too bad … and we feel for him.”

The Conflicting Storyline — The Wild take penalties. The Stars know this. In the first two games of the series, five of the nine Dallas goals came on the power play. Wild coach Dean Evason hinted that the Stars are diving to take advantage of Minnesota’s penalty box propensity. Dallas coach Peter DeBoer responded that Evason was practicing the art of deflection.

Put all of those factors together, and we’ve got the makings of another NHL playoff series, complete with action, drama, comedy and at the final curtain – after somewhere between five and seven acts – a triumph for one team in green that will be moving on, and another that will be moving out.