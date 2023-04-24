Sponsored By
NHL

Myers: Evason's 'Grit First' Manitoba style has Minnesota competing, but what comes second matters most

Playing a hockey brand from the frigid rinks of Minnesota's northern neighbor, the Wild have shown they can hang with a bigger Dallas team through four games, even as they head south tied 2-2.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston (53) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) in the first period in game four on Sunday, April 23, 2023 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center.
Brad Rempel / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Today at 9:22 PM

ST. PAUL — The final Minnesota Wild home game of the most recent regular season was an ugly affair. The lifeless 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets ended with key players injured, a notable last-minute fight and Wild coach Dean Evason taking verbal fire from Jets bench boss Rick Bowness.

But maybe a close encounter with Manitoba’s NHL club so late in a regular season where Minnesota’s playoff place was already assured served as a perfect reminder for Evason and his team of the hockey that is effective post-Easter.

For the playoffs, the marketing folks who do a bang-up job selling high-priced hockey tickets to a state already in love with the sport have adopted “Grit First” as the team’s official slogan. It’s a mantra that comes directly from Evason and his roots in the hard-nosed, gritty hockey that he learned in his native Manitoba.

Minnesota’s northern provincial neighbor is where western Canada begins, and the Ontario-Manitoba border the unofficial demarcation line between two notably different styles of hockey. During warmups before Game 4, noted national hockey writer Scott Burnside said the regional styles of hockey in Canada are most obvious in the country’s three major junior hockey leagues. In the Quebec league they are known for their skill, passing and shooting. The Western league, which includes teams from Winnipeg to the Pacific Coast, is known as “big boy” hockey, where red blood stains on the ice are seen as often as the red goal light during games, while the Ontario league is thought to be a healthy mix of the two styles.

It’s no accident that a proud son of Manitoba like Evason — whose late brother Danial “Heavy” Evason was a legendary Manitoba junior coach — is employing in his NHL team the style he learned first in his home province and then as a player and coach for Kamloops in the WHL.

Versus the Stars, on the way to taking 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the series, Evason has stressed not worrying about what Dallas does and instead having his team dictate the game with that gritty, western Canadian style. In sharp contrast to the complicated systems that some over-thinkers try to implement, the Manitoba style is rooted in simplicity — protect the puck, play with toughness, and if your opponent wants possession they will need to pay a heavy price for it.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) and Dallas Stars center Luke Glendening (11) take the faceoff in the second period in game four on Sunday, April 23, 2023 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center.
Brad Rempel / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

“When we play our way, it’s consistent. Everybody plays a little bit different obviously. But at the end of the day, it’s compete and winning your 1-on-1 battles against your opponent and whatever system you have, you play the structure correctly. You don’t get out of it,” Evason said before Game 4. “When you talk about, every team has the same system as far as turning the puck over, right? You don’t turn the puck over, you don’t give odd-man rushes and that type of stuff. So, I think that type of verbiage is always the same for every team.”

On Sunday, looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this series, the Wild played a gritty style that was low on the flashy meter, and focused on making Dallas pay a price for touching the puck. Five-on-five it was an evenly-played game, with Minnesota standing up to the Stars’ size advantage shift after shift.

But with a player in the penalty box — from either team — things fell apart for Minnesota. The power play was powerless until Freddie Gaudreau finally got a puck past Jake Oettinger with just 80 seconds on the clock (and with an extra attacker as well). Their penalty kill allowed the game’s first goal by Tyler Seguin, effectively taking the crowd out of it, and another Seguin power-play goal with 3:31 left which effectively sealed the visiting team’s win.

There were controversial calls, and controversial no-calls on Sunday, and Evason brushed all questions about them aside.

"We’re not gonna stop playing hard, just because some calls. That’s not right," he said following the home loss. "You play the game hard, you play the game right. Play physical. That’s what you’re supposed to do, you’re supposed to finish your checks. It’d be more frustrating at this point if we were high-sticking and taking undisciplined penalties. Like, we’re not. It’s not, that’s not the situation. It’s just good, hard, physical hockey and we’ll continue to do that."

So the Wild head back to Texas assured of at least one more home game in this series, and at least two more chances to show that the Manitoba style orchestrated by Evason (from Brandon) and executed by fourth-liners Connor Dewar (from The Pas) and Ryan Reaves (from Winnipeg) will work to produce two more playoff wins and get the Wild past round one for the first time in what seems like decades.

Through four games versus Dallas, the Wild have proven that they have grit first. What they have second is a question still needing to be answered.

Jess Myers
Opinion by Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
