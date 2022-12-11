SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
Mitchell Marner plays OT hero as Leafs down Flames

By Field Level Media
December 11, 2022 02:46 AM
Mitchell Marner scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 5-4 Saturday night.

Marner scored his 12th goal of the season on an assist from William Nylander, who had two goals and three assists. Marner also had an assist to extend his point streak to 22 games, which is already a team record.

Toronto went on a power play in overtime when Jonathan Huberdeau was called for high-sticking off the opening faceoff.

The Maple Leafs have picked up at least one point in 14 straight games (11-0-3).

Auston Matthews added a goal and two assists for Toronto, and Rasmus Sandin had two assists. Matt Murray made 22 saves for Toronto.

Noah Hanifin scored twice for the Flames, who lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Nazem Kadri and Trevor Lewis also scored. Andrew Mangiapane added two assists.

Dan Vladar stopped 29 shots for Calgary.

Each team scored twice in the first period.

Matthews tallied from the slot for his 15th goal of the season during a power play at 5:04 while Hanifin was off for holding.

With the teams at four skaters aside, Hanifin scored from the left circle at 9:13. Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm picked up assists.

Kadri netted his 11th goal of the season at 12:52 from the left circle with assists by Dillon Dube and Mangiapane.

Nylander evened the score on a shot from the right circle at 17:10 during a power play as Marner and Sandin assisted. Mikael Backlund was off for cross-checking.

Lewis scored his fifth goal of the season at 11:11 of the second period from the right circle after Backlund's shot hit the post. Marner's giveaway set up the play.

Nylander scored his 17th goal of the season at 17:19 of the period when his shot deflected off Calgary defenseman Chris Tanev.

Hanifin scored his third goal of the season at 3:31 of the third period when, with Wayne Simmonds off for tripping, his shot from the left circle trickled past Murray.

Michael Bunting scored his fifth goal of the season on a five-foot shot at 6:10 of the third to tie the game at 4.

--Field Level Media

