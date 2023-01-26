ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mitchell Marner lifts Leafs past Rangers in OT

Mitchell Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.

Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
January 26, 2023 02:34 AM
Share

Mitchell Marner scored 19 seconds into overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night.

Marner scored his 18th goal of the season from close in to complete a nifty individual effort.

Toronto's Timothy Liljegren tied the game with a goal late in the third period.

Pontus Holmberg also scored and Liljegren finished with two points for the Maple Leafs, who have won the first two games of a five-game homestand and improved to 4-0-1 in their past five. Ilya Samsonov, making his fourth straight start, stopped 27 shots.

Filip Chytil scored twice for the Rangers, who got 32 saves from Igor Shesterkin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maple Leafs scored on their first shot of the game.

Holmberg burst in from the blue line to score his fifth goal of the season on a backhand shot at 2:27 of the first period. Joey Anderson sprung Holmberg with a quick pass after Alexander Kerfoot cleared the puck from the defensive zone.

The Rangers had a 9-8 edge in shots on goal after one period.

Chytil tied the game at 2:09 of the second period with an unassisted goal. His shot directly from the faceoff eluded Samsonov.

Chytil scored his career-best 15th goal of the season at 6:31 of the second on a shot from the lower rim of the right circle. Kaapo Kakko slid a pass to Chytil after a Toronto turnover. Alexis Lafreniere also earned an assist.

The Maple Leafs had a 24-20 advantage in shots on goal after the second period. Toronto had both power plays in the second.

The Rangers went on the power play at 3:34 of the third period and Chris Kreider just missed a good chance.

Shesterkin frustrated the Maple Leafs until Liljegren pounced on a loose puck to tie the game with his fourth goal of the season at 15:49 of the third. John Tavares and William Nylander earned the assists. It was Nylander's 400th career point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tavares hit the crossbar with a shot just before regulation time expired.

Anderson was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on Tuesday.

Rangers left winger Will Cuylle, who is from Toronto, made NHL debut. He finished with a minus-1 rating in 5:49 of ice time.

--Field Level Media

Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Will Cuylle (50) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (93) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur (5) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Jan 25, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur (5) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Jan 25, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) skates to the bench after scoring in thew first period against the New York Islanders at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Senators slip past skidding Islanders
Shane Pinto and Claude Giroux scored Wednesday night for the host Ottawa Senators, who withstood an injury to starting goalie Cam Talbot to edge the skidding New York Islanders, 2-1.
January 26, 2023 01:58 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton scored the tying goal with 1:10 left in regulation before netting a power-play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J.
January 25, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) steals the puck from Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell (43) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks open new era on high note, best Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice, and the host Vancouver Canucks supplied new coach Rick Tocchet with a win in his first game by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday.
January 25, 2023 04:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Jan 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) reaches for the puck in the first period against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night.
January 25, 2023 04:33 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media