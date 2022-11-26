SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mitchell Marner extends points streak as Maple Leafs top Wild

Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Friday afternoon at St. Paul, Minn.

Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) shoots on Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), defenseman Jake Middleton (5) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) on defense in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) shoots on Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29), defenseman Jake Middleton (5) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) on defense in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Blewett/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 26, 2022 01:12 AM
Calle Jarnkrok scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Friday afternoon at St. Paul, Minn.


Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto to extend his points streak to 15 games.


Zach Aston-Reese and William Nylander added goals for the Maple Leafs, who have won the first two games of a four-game road trip. John Tavares added two assists. Matt Murray made 25 saves, including a superb stop in the final seconds.


Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Matt Boldy also scored and Alex Goligoski added two assists. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots.


Marner scored his fifth goal of the season on a 57-foot shot that deflected off a Wild player at 3:42 of the first period. Timothy Liljegren and Tavares had assists.

Kaprizov registered his 12th goal on an 8-foot shot during a power play at 12:01 of the first on assists by Joel Eriksson Ek and Zuccarello. Justin Holl was off for high-sticking.


Aston-Reese scored his third goal of the season 42 seconds later on a shot from a sharp angle that went in off Fleury's ankle. Pierre Engvall got the assist.


Boldy tallied his eighth goal on a shot from the bottom of the right circle at 2:38 of the second period off Goligoski's slick saucer pass. Jordan Greenway also assisted.

Jarnkrok knocked in a loose puck after Mark Giordano's shot at 10:04 of the second for his fifth goal of the season. Tavares also assisted.


Nylander scored his 11th goal of the season from the high slot at 13:23 of the third period. Michael Bunting and Victor Mete earned assists.


The Wild removed Fleury for an extra attacker with more than four minutes left in the third.


Zuccarello scored his seventh goal of the season at 16:26 of the third on a rebound. Kaprizov and Goligoski earned assists.


There was a pregame moment of silence for Maple Leafs Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who died on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) chases a puck in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) chases a puck in the first period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) is congratulated by left wing Jordan Greenway (18) and the team after scoring in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) is congratulated by left wing Jordan Greenway (18) and the team after scoring in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 25, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

