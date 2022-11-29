SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mitchell Marner extends points streak as Leafs sweep road trip

Mitchell Marner stretched his point streak to 17 games with a second-period goal and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs completed a sweep of a four-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
November 29, 2022 03:11 AM
Share

Mitchell Marner stretched his point streak to 17 games with a second-period goal and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs completed a sweep of a four-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Marner has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during the point streak and can tie the club record set by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk against San Jose on Wednesday.

Auston Matthews and Rasmus Sandin each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander had the other goal and Matt Murray made 42 saves.

Moritz Seider had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Adam Erne scored Detroit's other goal.

Toronto led 2-1 after the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seider scored his second goal less than five minutes into the contest during a scramble in the crease. Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik collected the assists.

Toronto killed off the first penalty of the game, then Matthews scored his 11th goal to tie the game, lifting a shot from the slot past Ville Husso's glove. Michael Bunting and Mac Hollowell picked up helpers.

With Detroit's David Perron in the penalty box for high-sticking, Nylander scored his 13th goal. He scooped up a rebound and fired it inside the crossbar after Husso stopped Sandin's shot from the point. John Tavares had the second assist.

The Leafs increased the advantage to 4-1 through two periods.

Marner scored in the opening minute of the second period, as he skated into the slot and wristed a shot that trickled past Husso. Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok were credited with the assists.

Sandin scored on a blast from the point with assists from Matthews and Alexander Kerfoot at 8:37 of the period. That ended Husso's night, as he was pulled in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic (12 saves).

Erne scored his third goal with 7:19 remaining when he redirected Seider's shot from the point. Ben Chiarot had the second assist.

--Field Level Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Nov 28, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media