Mitchell Marner extends points streak as Leafs blank Kings

Mitchell Marner extended his team-record points streak to 21 games with a goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 5-0 Thursday night.

Dec 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins (25) skates during the warm up before a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins (25) skates during the warm up before a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 09, 2022 02:49 AM
Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves to earn his first shutout of the season and the seventh of his career. It was Toronto's second straight shutout.

The Maple Leafs scored four second-period goals to send them to their 13th consecutive game (10-0-3) with at least one point, three games shy of the team record.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and Auston Matthews also scored, and Michael Bunting added two assists.

Jonathan Quick stopped 36 shots for the Kings, who have split the first two games of a six-game road trip.

Toronto's Nicholas Robertson was helped off the ice with a possible shoulder injury at 9:19 of the first period. Matt Roy of the Kings received an interference penalty on the play. Robertson did not return.

Toronto had two power plays in the first period and Los Angeles had one that extended into the second period.

Toronto scored three goals one minute, six seconds apart in the second period.

Engvall scored his fourth goal of the season on a power play at 5:10 on a 38-foot wrist shot. Blake Lizotte had picked up major and minor penalties for a fight with Zach Aston-Reese, who was assessed only a major.

Kampf scored his fourth goal of the season 26 seconds later on a 30-footer.

Nylander scored his 15th goal this season at 6:16 on a backhand.

Marner extended his streak with his 11th goal of the season at 13:29 of the second period. He has 10 goals and 18 assists during that span.

Engvall was assessed a major penalty and was ejected for what was ruled an attempt to injure Sean Durzi at 1:07 of the third period. The Kings had a goal disallowed during the power play after a video review determined that the play was offside.

Matthews scored his 14th goal at 9:37 of the third.

Toronto defenseman TJ Brodie (oblique injury) returned Thursday after missing 12 games.

--Field Level Media

