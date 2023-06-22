Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in Brainerd-area golf tournament

BRAINERD — Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in PGA TOUR Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at Cragun’s Legacy Courses on Aug. 31-Sept 3.

Boldy was selected by the Wild with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the franchise. A native of Millis, Massachusetts, the 22-year-old played his collegiate hockey at Boston College. An accomplished amateur golfer since childhood, Boldy will be navigating the Dutch Course’s Championship, par-70 layout, which will stretch to more than 7,000 yards for the event. The 156-player field will compete to win a share of the $225,000 purse in the official Fortinet Cup tournament.

This CRMC Championship presented by Gertens is the last full-field stop before players compete in the limited-field final tournament of the season, the Fortinet Cup Championship, in Calgary. The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, a $25,000 bonus and an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 2023 Fortinet Championship in California. The second-through-fifth finishers earn conditional 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership, while all top-five finishers are also exempt into the final stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, and those finishing sixth through 25th are exempt into the second stage.

“We are thrilled to have PGA TOUR Canada returning to Brainerd for the second year in a row,” said Jack Wawro, Director of Golf, at Cragun’s Legacy Courses, in a news release. “And we believe having Matt will add just that much more excitement to this year’s event. Matt is a very accomplished golfer and is very excited to see how his game will hold up against some of the best golfers in the world.”

Boldy has played 128 career NHL games, scoring 46 goals and assisting on 56 others. Tournament officials said it is anticipated Boldy’s participation in the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens will heighten awareness and support for the tournament's charity, the CRMC Foundation, and its support of three key initiatives: the Courage Cabinet, which offers financial assistance to cancer patients; Because of Brandon, which provides support to diabetes patients; and Hospice, which supports end-of-life care.