Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in Brainerd-area golf tournament

Right winger to compete in PGA TOUR Canada event hosted at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd

image002 (1).jpg
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy skates with the puck in an NHL game.
Bruce Kluckhohn / Minnesota Wild
By Forum News Service
Today at 4:04 PM

BRAINERD — Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in PGA TOUR Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at Cragun’s Legacy Courses on Aug. 31-Sept 3.

Boldy was selected by the Wild with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the franchise. A native of Millis, Massachusetts, the 22-year-old played his collegiate hockey at Boston College. An accomplished amateur golfer since childhood, Boldy will be navigating the Dutch Course’s Championship, par-70 layout, which will stretch to more than 7,000 yards for the event. The 156-player field will compete to win a share of the $225,000 purse in the official Fortinet Cup tournament.

This CRMC Championship presented by Gertens is the last full-field stop before players compete in the limited-field final tournament of the season, the Fortinet Cup Championship, in Calgary. The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, a $25,000 bonus and an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 2023 Fortinet Championship in California. The second-through-fifth finishers earn conditional 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership, while all top-five finishers are also exempt into the final stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, and those finishing sixth through 25th are exempt into the second stage.

“We are thrilled to have PGA TOUR Canada returning to Brainerd for the second year in a row,” said Jack Wawro, Director of Golf, at Cragun’s Legacy Courses, in a news release. “And we believe having Matt will add just that much more excitement to this year’s event. Matt is a very accomplished golfer and is very excited to see how his game will hold up against some of the best golfers in the world.”

Boldy has played 128 career NHL games, scoring 46 goals and assisting on 56 others. Tournament officials said it is anticipated Boldy’s participation in the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens will heighten awareness and support for the tournament's charity, the CRMC Foundation, and its support of three key initiatives: the Courage Cabinet, which offers financial assistance to cancer patients; Because of Brandon, which provides support to diabetes patients; and Hospice, which supports end-of-life care.

What to read next
JPNLGGrowlers-2022_C1A8918.jpg
NHL
Determined Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay riding the curve of the pro game
“I'd say it was a learning experience,” the former Minnesota State goaltender said of his first season. “I think it was definitely a bigger adjustment than I thought right away.”
June 22, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators
NHL
Reports: Avalanche not expected to re-sign former Gopher Erik Johnson
The former Minnesota Gophers standout from Bloomington recorded eight assists in 63 games in 2022-23 while playing in the last season of a seven-year, $42 million contract.
June 22, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: New York Rangers at Calgary Flames
NHL
Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hall of Fame class of 2023
Also gaining induction were former NHL goalies Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon, Pierre Turgeon and four-times Olympic champion Caroline Ouellette.
June 21, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks
NHL
Report: Ex-Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green joining Devils as assistant
Green would replace Andrew Brunette, who left to take the head coaching job at Nashville.
June 19, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT