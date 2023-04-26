Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Minnesota Wild to play a pair of 2023 games in Sweden

The NHL club will make its second Scandinavian trip in November, facing Ottawa and Toronto in Stockholm as part of the NHL's Global Series.

020919.S.STP_.WILDREPORT
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) watch the puck during a game eariler this season. Jon Durr / USA TODAY Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 8:49 AM

ST. PAUL — Eight current members of the Minnesota Wild are facing the prospect of the ultimate homecoming road trip next season. While much could change on the team’s roster between now and November, the eight Swedish players on the Wild roster may have an opportunity to play in their home country, as Minnesota is among four teams that will participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series on Nov. 18-19 in Stockholm.

The Wild will be the designated road team on Saturday, Nov. 18 for a 10 a.m. CT game versus the Ottawa Senators. One day later, Minnesota will wear the home sweaters and face the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 7 a.m. CT game. The matches will be played in the 14,000-seat Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

Ticket packages for the games, which include airfare, hotel, tours and exclusive team events, will go on sale May 3 with more information available on the Wild website .

The Global Series games will mark the second time the Wild have played regular-season games in Europe. Minnesota participated in the 2010 NHL Premiere in Helsinki, Finland, playing two games against the Carolina Hurricanes at Hartwall Arena. The Wild lost to the Hurricanes, 4-3 on Oct. 7, 2010, and fell 2-1 in a shootout on Oct. 8, 2010. The gathering in Stockholm will be a four-team affair, with the Detroit Red Wings also playing the Maple Leafs and Senators.

Currently, Minnesota has eight Swedish players on its roster: Jonas Brodin (Karlstad), Joel Eriksson Ek (Karlstad), Filip Gustavsson (Skellefteå), Marcus Johansson (Landskrona), John Klingberg (Gothenburg), Gustav Nyquist (Halmstad), Oskar Sundqvist (Boden) and Jesper Wallstedt (Vasteras).

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, there have been 38 NHL regular-season games played outside of North America, including 32 played in Europe. There have been 13 NHL regular-season games played in Sweden, 12 of which were played in Stockholm. The 2023 NHL Global Series will mark the 10th season overall that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Feb 11, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas (53) skates during warmup before the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Nick Bjugstad, Oilers grab 3-2 series lead vs. Kings
Nick Bjugstad posted his first career two-goal playoff game to pace Edmonton to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, putting the Oilers one win away from claiming their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
April 26, 2023 03:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 17, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) looks on the game between the Dallas Stars in game one of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Jake Oettinger shuts out Wild to give Stars series lead
Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his second postseason shutout in 12 career starts and the Dallas Stars gained control of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 4-0 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
April 26, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders keep season alive, edge Hurricanes
Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders fended off elimination by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.
April 26, 2023 01:09 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Apr 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USALos Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) battle for the puck during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL notebook: Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar suspended 1 playoff game
Makar will miss Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 in Colorado. The series is tied 2-2.
April 25, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT