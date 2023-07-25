Minnesota Wild summer events continue across the state

The Minnesota Wild Summer Series continues with the Road Tour, which kicks off Monday, Aug. 7 at Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead.

The events include hockey interactives such as street hockey, video games, a DJ, appearances by Nordy the mascot and more.

The remaining road tour continues in Bemidji (Paul Bunyan Park) on Aug. 8, Alexandria (Runestone Community Center) on Aug. 9 and Marshall (Red Baron Arena & Expo) on Aug. 10.

The Wild Street Hockey Series, which includes street hockey, video games, a DJ and Nordy, continues Tuesday, July 25 at Rogers Community Center featuring defenseman Brock Faber. On Thursday, July 26, defenseman Calen Addison headlines an appearance at the National Sports Center (Lot J) in Blaine. That tour goes to Chaska High School on Aug. 1 and the ROC in St. Lous Park on Aug. 3.

The Wild will also have a presence at the Minnesota State Fair Aug. 24-Sept. 4 with a setup at the north end of the fairgrounds at the intersection of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wild issued this statement in their release:

In order to participate in interactive games at Wild events all participants must complete a waiver. Waivers will be completed onsite at the time of the event. Any participants under the age of 18 must have a legal parent or guardian present to complete the waiver on their behalf.