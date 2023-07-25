Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Minnesota Wild summer events continue across the state

The Road Tour featuring street hockey and more begins in Moorhead

NHL: Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild
A general view of Xcel Energy Center, home of the Minnesota Wild, before a 2019 game in St. Paul.
Harrison Barden / USA TODAY Sports
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 1:13 PM

The Minnesota Wild Summer Series continues with the Road Tour, which kicks off Monday, Aug. 7 at Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead.

The events include hockey interactives such as street hockey, video games, a DJ, appearances by Nordy the mascot and more.

The remaining road tour continues in Bemidji (Paul Bunyan Park) on Aug. 8, Alexandria (Runestone Community Center) on Aug. 9 and Marshall (Red Baron Arena & Expo) on Aug. 10.

MORE NHL COVERAGE:
Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) gets ready for a face-off during the first period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins’ great Patrice Bergeron calls it a career
After 20 seasons in pro hockey, Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement on Tuesday, a day after his 38th birthday. Bergeron shared the news through the team on social media.
6h ago
 · 
By  Steve Conroy / Boston Herald (TNS)
MitchellMillerNHLDraft.jpg
NHL
Report: Former USHL standout and NHL draft pick Mitchell Miller, Bruins severed ties in February
The parties settled for an unknown sum and Miller was granted free agency in February, the New York Post reported
1d ago
 · 
By  Rob Beer
New Comers
NHL
Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore are featured in a behind-the-scenes NHL draft special that premieres Friday
“Welcome to the NHL: Nashville 2023″ premieres at 4 p.m. CDT Friday on ESPN+ and at 6 p.m. on NHL Network.
5d ago
 · 
By  Phil Thompson / Chicago Tribune
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
NHL
Seattle Kraken extend coach Dave Hakstol through 2025-26
Hakstol, 54, the former head coach at North Dakota, owns a 207-178-56 record in 441 career NHL games
6d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
NHL
Alex Galchenyuk apologizes, enters player assistance program
Galchenyuk, 29, reportedly threatened to have two officers killed and directed a racial slur toward one of the officers several times.
6d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Blackhawks sign No. 1 pick Connor Bedard on 18th birthday
Bedard's deal carries a maximum allowed $950,000 salary cap hit.
Jul 17
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Feb 6, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Brandon Duhaime (21) breaks away during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL notebook: Wild agree to one-year deal with forward Brandon Duhaime
Duhaime, 26, registered nine goals and one assist in 51 games with the Wild in 2022-23.
Jul 17
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
NHL
Coyotes terminate Alex Galchenyuk's deal after arrest
Police in Scottsdale, Ariz., arrested him Sunday on multiple charges
Jul 14
 · 
By  Field Level Media
20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_039.jpg
NHL
A false dial, playing hooky from work and a childhood dream: Inside Chase Cheslock’s NHL draft day story
The St. Thomas commit and Devils draft pick impressed scouts with his stick work and high motor during three-on-three competitions on Wednesday, and called this week a “crazy” experience.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Ryan Novozinsky / nj.com
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
NHL
Coyotes reverse course, waive Alex Galchenyuk
ESPN reported that the Coyotes discovered an "off-ice situation" that was previously unknown to the team.
Jul 13

The Wild Street Hockey Series, which includes street hockey, video games, a DJ and Nordy, continues Tuesday, July 25 at Rogers Community Center featuring defenseman Brock Faber. On Thursday, July 26, defenseman Calen Addison headlines an appearance at the National Sports Center (Lot J) in Blaine. That tour goes to Chaska High School on Aug. 1 and the ROC in St. Lous Park on Aug. 3.

The Wild will also have a presence at the Minnesota State Fair Aug. 24-Sept. 4 with a setup at the north end of the fairgrounds at the intersection of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wild issued this statement in their release:

In order to participate in interactive games at Wild events all participants must complete a waiver. Waivers will be completed onsite at the time of the event. Any participants under the age of 18 must have a legal parent or guardian present to complete the waiver on their behalf.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
TVEIT.jfif
Minnesota Hockey
Warroad hockey community mourns the unexpected loss of Michael Tveit
2d ago
 · 
By  Rachel Herzog
071923.S.BP.WHITECLOUD 9.jpg
CCHA
Zach Whitecloud pays it forward, returns to Bemidji after winning Stanley Cup
Jul 18
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Clark_Jimmy4.jpeg
BIG 10
Future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark finds a ready-made mentor at his first Wild Dev Camp
Jul 13
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT