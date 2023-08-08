Minnesota Wild Road Tour makes stop at Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead

MOORHEAD — The Minnesota Wild Road Tour made its stop at the Cullen Hockey Center Monday evening, with plenty of activities for fans to partake in.

Activities included an inflatable street hockey rink, a puck shooting station, a stick handling station as well as a video game booth with EA Sports NHL 23.

In addition, a toddler sized rink drew plenty of participants while yard games also kept fans busy.

Wild mascot Nordy also made an appearance and took photos with fans.

“I think this was the perfect place to bring the Wild Tour,” Moorhead Youth Hockey Associate board secretary Elli Laurila said. “Moorhead is such a well known place for youth hockey and it just brings a little bit of the (Twin Cities) up here.”

Laurila said that the Wild organization took charge of much of the planning and it was rewarding to see the event going well.

“The Minnesota Wild is really behind it all and we were excited to be able to assist them and see their vision come to life,” she said. “It’s been good. The weather was perfect today and the turnout has been really good. It’s been fun to see the community, and not just Moorhead, come out and enjoy it.”

The Wild Road Tour continues through the remainder of the week with stops in Bemidji, Minn., Alexandria, Minn., and Marshall, Minn.

Youngsters battle in the corner on the mini rink during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Greg Gerlach and his son, Zeke, 2, from Barnesville, Minn., take in the activities during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Jordan Townsend, a.k.a. DJ YS, spins the hits during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Easton Pepera, 9, from Moorhead is ready for action during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, ASugust 7, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Bean bag toss and giant checkers were some of the activities available during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Sticks are given out for play in the inflatable rink during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023. David Samson/The Forum