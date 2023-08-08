Sponsored By
NHL

Minnesota Wild Road Tour makes stop at Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead

The event brought plenty of entertainment for fans Monday afternoon with games and an appearance by Wild mascot Nordy.

080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour
The action gets serious in four on four play at the inflatible rink during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
Todd Rose
By Todd Rose
August 07, 2023 at 9:27 PM

MOORHEAD — The Minnesota Wild Road Tour made its stop at the Cullen Hockey Center Monday evening, with plenty of activities for fans to partake in.

Activities included an inflatable street hockey rink, a puck shooting station, a stick handling station as well as a video game booth with EA Sports NHL 23.

In addition, a toddler sized rink drew plenty of participants while yard games also kept fans busy.

Wild mascot Nordy also made an appearance and took photos with fans.

“I think this was the perfect place to bring the Wild Tour,” Moorhead Youth Hockey Associate board secretary Elli Laurila said. “Moorhead is such a well known place for youth hockey and it just brings a little bit of the (Twin Cities) up here.”

Laurila said that the Wild organization took charge of much of the planning and it was rewarding to see the event going well.

“The Minnesota Wild is really behind it all and we were excited to be able to assist them and see their vision come to life,” she said. “It’s been good. The weather was perfect today and the turnout has been really good. It’s been fun to see the community, and not just Moorhead, come out and enjoy it.”

The Wild Road Tour continues through the remainder of the week with stops in Bemidji, Minn., Alexandria, Minn., and Marshall, Minn.

080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour
Youngsters battle in the corner on the mini rink during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour
Greg Gerlach and his son, Zeke, 2, from Barnesville, Minn., take in the activities during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour
Jordan Townsend, a.k.a. DJ YS, spins the hits during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour
Easton Pepera, 9, from Moorhead is ready for action during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, ASugust 7, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour
Bean bag toss and giant checkers were some of the activities available during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour
Sticks are given out for play in the inflatable rink during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
080823.s.ff.Wild.Road.Tour.Nordy.jpg
Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy poses in front of the Moorhead Youth Hockey during the Minnesota Wild Road Tour event at the Cullen Hockey Center in Moorhead on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Todd Rose | The Forum

Todd Rose joined The Forum in August of 2022 as a sports reporter. Prior to joining The Forum, Rose worked as a sports reporter for the Daily Press in his hometown of Escanaba, Michigan from October 2020 to July 2022.

Rose can be reached via email at trose@forumcomm.com or via Twitter @To2D_Rose.
