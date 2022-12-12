SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mikko Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blues in OT

Mikko Rantanen scored three goals -- including the game-winner 29 seconds into overtime -- to lift the visiting Colorado Avalanche over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.

Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy (4) checks Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) as they battle for the puck during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy (4) checks Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) as they battle for the puck during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 12, 2022 03:53 AM
Share

Mikko Rantanen scored three goals -- including the game-winner 29 seconds into overtime -- to lift the visiting Colorado Avalanche over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.

Rantanen had tied the score with nine seconds left in regulation, then completed his hat trick by driving to the net to deflect home Cale Makar's rebound on the first shift in overtime.

Rantanen has 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 26 games this season.

Pavel Francouz made 30 saves for the Avalanche, who snapped their four-game winless streak.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Avalanche had to kill off back-to-back Blues power plays during the scoreless first period, including a 33-second span of five-on-three play.

St. Louis mustered an offensive flurry late in the first period, but Francouz denied Brayden Schenn from point-blank range to keep the game scoreless.

The Blues applied some offensive pressure early in the second period, with their best scoring chance coming off Saad's unsuccessful shot from the slot.

Rantanen put Colorado ahead 1-0 with 9:02 left in the second period. Alex Newhook's outlet pass sent Rantanen up the right wing to score on a two-on-one break.

The Blues earned good opportunities later in the period, but Francouz stopped Torey Krug's slap shot from atop the left circle and Jordan Kyrou's backhand chip shot breaking in from the left wing.

Colorado nearly doubled their lead late in the second period, but Binnington stopped J.T. Compher's blast from the left faceoff dot 25.7 seconds before the break.

The Blues staged an offensive flurry early in third period, but Francouz stopped big shots by Kyrou and Krug -- and Rantanen threw his body in front of another Kyrou blast.

The Blues made the score 1-1 after Makar took a double-minor high-sticking penalty with 12:08 left. Ryan O'Reilly fed Tarasenko for his power-play goal on a one-time shot from a sharp right-side angle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorado got a late power play, but Saad scored a short-handed goal with 1:36 left in regulation to put the Blues up 2-1.

Rantanen tied the score at 2-2 with the Avalanche playing six-on-four with Francouz pulled for an extra attacker. Rantanen reached in behind Binnington to knock home a loose puck.

--Field Level Media

Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) checks Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) checks Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Jean-Luc Foudy (93) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Jean-Luc Foudy (93) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) defends during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 11, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media