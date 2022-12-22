SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mikko Rantanen delivers in OT as Avs cut down Habs

Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) battle for the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) battle for the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
December 22, 2022 04:06 AM
Share

Mikko Rantanen scored 1:51 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Rantanen added an assist on Artturi Lehkonen's goal and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 19 shots for Colorado, which finished its homestand 4-1.

Anthony Richard scored his first career goal and Jake Allen made 34 saves for Montreal.

Denis Malgin made his Avalanche debut two days after being acquired from Toronto for Dryden Hunt.

The Canadiens nearly scored in overtime, but Rantanen picked up the puck in his own crease and passed it to Devon Toews as they entered the Montreal zone on a two-on-one. Toews gave it back to Rantanen and he beat Allen with a wrister for his 22nd goal of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadiens scored on the first shot of the game in Richard's second game with the team since he was recalled from the AHL earlier in the week.

Jake Evans got the puck along the boards in the Montreal zone and chipped it into the neutral zone, where Richard picked it up. He got behind the Avalanche defenders and beat Georgiev at 1:48 of the first.

Colorado had several chances in the second period, the best when Valeri Nichushkin had a scoring opportunity thwarted when he couldn't corral a pass in front of the Canadiens' net late in the second.

Neither team took a penalty until Arber Xhekaj went off for tripping at 18:16 of the second, but the Avalanche couldn't capitalize on that one.

Richard went off for hooking at 2:09 of the third and Colorado capitalized. Cale Makar got the puck at the point, sent it to Rantanen at the right circle, and Rantanen fed Lehkonen in the post. His snap shot beat a screened Allen just seven seconds into the man advantage.

Montreal got its only power play when Malgin took a slashing minor midway through the third but managed just one shot on goal.

--Field Level Media

Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach (77) battle for the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach (77) battle for the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) attempts a shot in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic (26) attempts a shot in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach (77) attempts to deflect the puck against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) as center Alex Newhook (18) defends in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Dec 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach (77) attempts to deflect the puck against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) as center Alex Newhook (18) defends in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Dec 23, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a save against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights rally late, best Blues in shootout
Mark Stone scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to go along with a goal and an assist and Chandler Stephenson had a goal and three assists to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday in Las Vegas.
December 24, 2022 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) eyes a rebound against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Coyotes prevail in shootout, end Kings' win streak
Nick Bjugstad scored the winner in a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Los Angeles Kings' four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday in Tempe, Ariz.
December 24, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele (37) looks for a loose puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Canucks overtake Oilers for second straight comeback win
Bo Horvat scored twice, including the third-period, game-winning goal, in a four-point outing to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Overtime goal caps Avalanche's comeback against Predators
Defenseman Samuel Girard scored 4:17 into overtime and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves to fuel the visiting Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday.
December 24, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media