Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Mike Sullivan gets 400th coaching win as Pens top Flyers

Jake Guentzel and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-1.

Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (left) celebrates with left wing Drew O'Connor (right) after Rakell scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (left) celebrates with left wing Drew O'Connor (right) after Rakell scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 11, 2023 10:29 PM

Jake Guentzel and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-1.

Pittsburgh's Mike Sullivan became the 40th NHL coach to reach 400 career wins (400-237-15-87).

Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker also scored, and Marcus Pettersson had two assists for the Penguins, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.

Kieffer Bellows scored for the Flyers, who have lost three straight. Goaltender Carter Hart made 27 saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Penguins shuffled all four forward lines after it was announced that newly acquired center Nick Bonino would be out week-to-week after he underwent a procedure for a lacerated kidney.

Rakell, who moved from the top line to the third line in that shuffle, opened the scoring at 5:52 of the first. Near the right side of the crease, he deflected in a shot by Pettersson from the top of the slot.

Bellows tied it 1-1 at 10:04 on a shot that left DeSmith seemingly wanting a do-over. Off the rush, Bellows let loose a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. Although defenseman Brian Dumoulin was guarding Bellows, it appeared that DeSmith had a clear look at the shot, but it eluded him blocker side.

On a power play at 6:49 of the second, Crosby put Pittsburgh back on top. With penalty killer Owen Tippett down and struggling after blocking a shot, Crosby blasted a one-timer from the right dot off a feed from Guentzel to make it 2-1.

Tippett went to the locker room but returned shortly thereafter.

That gave Crosby 53 goals and 122 points in a season's worth of games -- 82 -- in his career against the rival Flyers.

Zucker notched his eighth goal in seven games when his deflection of a Pettersson shot trickled under Hart at 14:24 of the third to make it 3-1.

Guentzel added an empty-netter with 1:38 left, and Granlund topped it off with 55.8 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

--Field Level Media

Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (center) celebrates with defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) and left wing Drew O'Connor (right) after Rakell scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (center) celebrates with defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) and left wing Drew O'Connor (right) after Rakell scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Kieffer Bellows (left) reacts after scoring a goal as left wing Elliot Desnoyers (73) looks on against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Kieffer Bellows (left) reacts after scoring a goal as left wing Elliot Desnoyers (73) looks on against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Kieffer Bellows (middle) reacts with left wings Nicolas Deslauriers (left) and Elliot Desnoyers (73) after Bellows scored a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Kieffer Bellows (middle) reacts with left wings Nicolas Deslauriers (left) and Elliot Desnoyers (73) after Bellows scored a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) is congratulated at the bench after scoring a shorthanded goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins, beat Red Wings in OT
Garnet Hathaway scored with 6:06 remaining in regulation as the Boston Bruins overcame an early two-goal deficit to down the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history.
March 11, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Dec 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche before the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
John Gibson becomes Ducks' saves king in win over Flames
Max Comtois and Derek Grant each collected a goal and an assist and John Gibson became Anaheim's all-time saves leader as the visiting Ducks claimed a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.
March 11, 2023 05:12 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 10, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) and Florida Panthers defenseman Marc Staal (18) chase the puck during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Panthers run win streak to 3, beat Blackhawks in OT
Brandon Montour scored with 2:17 left in overtime as the Florida Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla.
March 11, 2023 02:05 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
TRLP Dane2.jpg
NHL
Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press discusses Kirill Kaprizov, how team can improve without him
Mizutani, who is the Wild beat writer for the Pioneer Press, also talks about the progression of Marco Rossi, who had a short stint with the big club before he was sent back down to Iowa.
March 10, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT