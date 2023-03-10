Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

Mika Zibanejad's shootout goal sends Rangers past Canadiens

Mika Zibanejad scored in the second round of the shootout and the visiting New York Rangers recorded a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) looks at his teammates during warm-up wearing a commemorative RadioTeleDon toque before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) looks at his teammates during warm-up wearing a commemorative RadioTeleDon toque before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
March 10, 2023 02:03 AM

Mika Zibanejad scored in the second round of the shootout and the visiting New York Rangers recorded a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Zibanejad scored the only goal of the shootout when he made a wide move and then cut to his left. After getting Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault to commit to the right side, Zibanejad slid a backhander into the slightly vacated left side of the net.

Igor Shesterkin made Zibanejad's clutch goal hold up by making a save on Alex Belzile in the third round of the shootout.

Zibanejad's clutch goal helped the Rangers avoid a third straight loss and improve to 3-5-1 in their past nine contests.

Patrick Kane recorded his first two points since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks last week. He scored the tying goal on a power play late in the second period and recorded the secondary assist on Jacob Trouba's tying tally early in the second.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexis Lafreniere scored a power-play goal for the Rangers while Shesterkin made 23 saves, including a stop on Josh Anderson's breakaway with about 9 1/2 minutes left in regulation.

Rookie Kaiden Guhle scored Montreal's first goal on the opening shift before Belzile tallied late in the first. Anderson netted a short-handed goal midway through the second as the Canadiens fell to 0-3-2 in their past five with each game being decided by one goal.

Montembeault stopped 30 shots.

Following a giveaway by New York defenseman Adam Fox, Guhle cut to the net and lifted the puck over Shesterkin's right shoulder 35 seconds in.

New York tied it when Lafreniere tipped in a blast by Fox for his ninth goal in the past 19 games 3:16 into the game.

Montreal took a 2-1 lead with 2:58 left when Belzile finished off an odd-man rush by lifting the puck over Shesterkin from the middle of the left circle.

Trouba tied it 43 seconds into the second on a shot from the right circle that soared over Montembeault's shoulder after Panarin retrieved a loose puck.

Following a giveaway by Kane along the half boards in the offensive zone, Anderson finished off a breakaway with 6:40 remaining in the third for a 3-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal lead.

A little over a minute after his giveaway, Kane forged a 3-3 tie when he ripped a wrister from the left circle over Montembeault's left shoulder.

--Field Level Media

Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) slowly slides on the ice wearing a commemorative RadioTeleDon toque during warm-up before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) slowly slides on the ice wearing a commemorative RadioTeleDon toque during warm-up before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (58) shoots a puck wearing a commemorative RadioTeleDon toque during warm-up before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (58) shoots a puck wearing a commemorative RadioTeleDon toque during warm-up before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Anthony Richard (90) skates with a puck at his first warm-up after being called back from the AHL before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Anthony Richard (90) skates with a puck at his first warm-up after being called back from the AHL before the game against the New York Rangers at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Mar 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with center Patrice Bergeron (37) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Oilers score late, end Bruins' 10-game streak
Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:26 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) go after a loose puck during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
High-powered Stars surge past Sabres 10-4
Radek Faksa scored two goals and captain Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment each collected a goal and two assists to lift the visiting Dallas Stars to a 10-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
March 10, 2023 02:25 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) psses the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Zach Bogosian (24) and Ian Cole (28) defend during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Golden Knights can't hold lead, but beat Lightning in OT
Alec Martinez chipped in the game-winning marker with a head-first dive in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:19 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) chases in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Timo Meier scores in shootout to lift Devils over Capitals
Timo Meier scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the visiting New Jersey Devils past the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.
March 10, 2023 02:17 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT