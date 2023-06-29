Michigan’s Adam Fantilli picked third by Columbus, still unsure of future plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first big surprise of the 2023 NHL Draft took just two picks as the Anaheim Ducks took Leo Carlsson second overall.

However, the presumed No. 2 — Michigan’s Adam Fantilli — didn’t have to wait long to hear his name, going to Columbus at No. 3. An organization he preferred before the draft.

“It was close to home and I thought it would be a great fit,” Fantilli said. “It just felt like it would be the right spot.”

Now the question is whether the reigning Hobey Baker winner will be visiting Columbus as a Wolverine — playing against Ohio State — or a Blue Jacket next season.

Fantilli was asked multiple times Wednesday evening what his plans for next season entail. To no surprise, Fantilli still isn’t sure himself. He’ll take some time to talk to the organization, his advisers and those around him before making a decision.

However, he does plan to attend development camp next week in Columbus and speak with the organization there.

Adam Fantilli pictured during his media availability scrum Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena. Fantilli was selected by Columbus with the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

As for his draft selection, Fantilli had no clue he was Columbus-bound until he heard his name through the Bridgestone Arena speakers.

He donned a three-piece suit on stage with a list of over 140 names of those who have helped him get to this point on the back, along with pictures on the inside. And Fantilli said the draft experience in Nashville has been “amazing.”

Adam Fantilli pictured wearing his suit, which featured the names of over 140 people who helped him get to this point, during his media availability Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena. Fantilli was selected by Columbus with the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fantilli is well-aware of the organization he’s joining too and said “it’s going to mean a lot” when he gets there. It’s an organization that’s long-been searching for a No. 1 center too, something Fantilli hopes he can eventually become.

“I’m honored to have those types of expectations, so hopefully I’ll be able to meet them and I just want to get there and work as hard as I can and compete as hard as I can. Hopefully be the best version of myself that I can be.”