Michigan’s Adam Fantilli picked third by Columbus, still unsure of future plans
Michigan's Fantilli caps off fantastic season as the No. 3 overall pick. Now the reigning Hobey Baker winner has a decision to make on his future.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first big surprise of the 2023 NHL Draft took just two picks as the Anaheim Ducks took Leo Carlsson second overall.
However, the presumed No. 2 — Michigan’s Adam Fantilli — didn’t have to wait long to hear his name, going to Columbus at No. 3. An organization he preferred before the draft.
“It was close to home and I thought it would be a great fit,” Fantilli said. “It just felt like it would be the right spot.”
Now the question is whether the reigning Hobey Baker winner will be visiting Columbus as a Wolverine — playing against Ohio State — or a Blue Jacket next season.
Fantilli was asked multiple times Wednesday evening what his plans for next season entail. To no surprise, Fantilli still isn’t sure himself. He’ll take some time to talk to the organization, his advisers and those around him before making a decision.
However, he does plan to attend development camp next week in Columbus and speak with the organization there.
As for his draft selection, Fantilli had no clue he was Columbus-bound until he heard his name through the Bridgestone Arena speakers.
He donned a three-piece suit on stage with a list of over 140 names of those who have helped him get to this point on the back, along with pictures on the inside. And Fantilli said the draft experience in Nashville has been “amazing.”
Fantilli is well-aware of the organization he’s joining too and said “it’s going to mean a lot” when he gets there. It’s an organization that’s long-been searching for a No. 1 center too, something Fantilli hopes he can eventually become.
“I’m honored to have those types of expectations, so hopefully I’ll be able to meet them and I just want to get there and work as hard as I can and compete as hard as I can. Hopefully be the best version of myself that I can be.”