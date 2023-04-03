Michael Stone's late goal pushes Flames past Ducks

Michael Stone scored with 2:38 left in the third period and the Calgary Flames held on for a 5-4 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Stone scored with a slap shot from just inside the blue line following a face-off win in the Anaheim zone.

Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist, Andrew Mangiapane, Nikita Zadorov and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary (36-26-15, 87 points), which remains two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card from the Western Conference with five games left for both teams.

Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist, Max Comtois had a goal and an assist and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves for the Ducks (23-44-10, 56 points), who have lost eight in a row.

Jacob Markstrom started in goal for the Flames, but was pulled after allowing two goals on nine shots in the first period.

Dan Vlader replaced him to start the second and the Flames responded with three straight goals to take a 3-2 lead, but the Ducks answered back with two goals to move back in front 4-3 entering the third.

Vlader finished with 11 saves.

Vatrano scored his first goal at 4:17 of the first period with a wrist shot off the rush to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead.

Markstrom gave up a rebound into the slot and Comtois pushed it through his pads for a 2-0 lead at 17:50.

The Flames were still on a power play that carried over from the first period when Mangiapane scored with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle 33 seconds into the second period to cut the lead to 2-1.

Zadorov also scored with a wrist shot from the left circle to tie it 2-2 at 7:12.

The Flames moved ahead 3-2 at 8:18 when Ritchie tipped in a point shot from Troy Stecher.

The lead didn't last long, as Vatrano scored a rebound 58 seconds later to tie it back up 3-3 and give him 20 goals for the second time in his eight-year NHL career.

Anaheim moved back ahead 4-3 at 12:56 when Scott Harrington's slap shot from above the left circle sailed through traffic and into the net.

The Flames tied it 4-4 at 6:26 of the third period when Lucic scored off a rush following MacKenzie Weegar's blocked shot.

--Field Level Media