NHL

Max Domi scores twice as Stars pull level with Kraken

Max Domi had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars defeated the host Seattle Kraken 6-3 Tuesday night, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) plays the puck while guarded by Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) plays the puck while guarded by Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
By Field Level Media via Reuters Connect
Today at 3:41 AM

Max Domi had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars defeated the host Seattle Kraken 6-3 Tuesday night, evening their Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Thursday in Dallas.

Jamie Benn, Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Joe Pavelski also scored for the Stars, his sixth of the series, and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, wearing a full face shield after getting hit with a puck on Seattle's opening goal in a 7-2 Kraken win in Game 3, added an assist. Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, pulled after two periods on Sunday, rebounded to make 16 saves en route to the victory on Tuesday.

Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Adam Larsson also tallied and Vince Dunn logged two assists for the Kraken. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer allowed five goals on 22 shots before being pulled at the second intermission. Martin Jones stopped both shots he faced in the third period.

The Stars took the lead on a power play at 17:13 of the first period. Hintz skated the puck down the middle of the ice, crossed the blue line and dropped a pass for Benn, whose wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle beat Grubauer to the upper left corner of the net.

Harley made it 2-0 on a rush at 4:46 of the second period, taking a pass from Domi and beating Grubauer with a wrist shot high to the glove side from the slot.

Domi scored a contested goal at 9:25 of the period. Seattle challenged, contending Benn had run into Grubauer before the shot, but a video review let the original call stand and the Kraken were assessed a delay-of-game penalty.

On the ensuing power play, Pavelski tapped a rebound into the open side of the net at 10:50 to make it 4-0.

The Kraken got on the scoreboard at 11:46 of the second, with Schwartz tipping Justin Schultz's pass past Oettinger.

The Stars re-established their four-goal lead as Hintz forced a turnover in the Seattle end and headed for the net to score on a rebound of Benn's shot at 19:07 of the middle period.

Schwartz scored his second on a one-timer from the slot at 3:24 of the third with an extra attacker on the ice because of a delayed penalty call against the Stars.

Larsson scored on a slap shot from the left point at 15:49 to pull Seattle within 5-3.

Domi's empty-net goal at 17:39 sealed the outcome.

--Field Level Media

May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a goal shot by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a goal shot by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a goal shot by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a goal shot by Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrates with center Roope Hintz (24) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: May 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) celebrates with center Roope Hintz (24) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

