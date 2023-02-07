ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matthew Tkachuk notches 5 points as Panthers pound Lightning

Matthew Tkachuk produced a five-point outing as the Florida Panthers returned from the All-Star break to crush the rival Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.

Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) moves the puck during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) moves the puck during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
February 07, 2023 02:02 AM
Share

Matthew Tkachuk produced a five-point outing as the Florida Panthers returned from the All-Star break to crush the rival Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.

Two days after earning MVP honors on home ice and leading the Atlantic Division to a 7-5 win over the Central Division in the NHL All-Star Game final, Tkachuk scored twice and handed out three assists as Florida broke an seven-game losing streak against the Lightning (regular season and postseason).

Carter Verhaeghe added two goals and two assists and Sam Bennett had a goal and two assists for Florida. The second line of Tkachuk, Bennett and Verhaeghe totaled 12 points and finished with a combined plus-13 rating.

Eetu Luostarinen and Eric Staal also found the net for the Panthers, who are 6-2-2 in their past 10 games. Brandon Montour's assist stretched his club-record point streak for a defenseman to 10 games. Aaron Ekblad had two helpers.

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky notched 32 saves, but captain Aleksander Barkov was hurt in the second period after blocking a shot and did not return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida's Paul Maurice became the sixth NHL coach to record 800 wins.

The Lightning's Nikita Kucherov scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered seven goals on 49 shots. Fourth-line left winger Vladislav Namestnikov skated in his 600th game. Tampa Bay had a three-game winning streak end.

The home side took a 1-0 lead after Tkachuk stole a pass from defenseman Erik Cernak in Florida's offensive zone. He sped through the left circle and fed Verhaeghe, who lifted a quick one-timer for his 27th goal at 8:04 of the first period.

In the second, Tkachuk kept handing out the helpers. He deftly slid a pass from behind the Lightning net right to wide-open Bennett, who notched his 13th marker at 1:42.

Just 82 seconds later with Bobrovsky screened by traffic, Kucherov rifled home a long shot from up top for his 20th -- an unconventional area for the right winger to score from.

But Tkachuk answered at 8:40 just after the game's first power play ended, getting control of a shot by Verhaeghe, controlling the puck and batting it in for his 26th goal.

Barkov left in the second, but the Panthers added on when Luostarinen deflected Montour's shot at 17:56 to push it to 4-1.

After Staal jammed his eighth goal into an open net following a misplay by Vasilevskiy at 2:53 of the third, Verhaeghe scored at 5:26 and Tkachuk chipped one home on the power play at 14:23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tkachuk leads the NHL with 22 points since Jan. 10.

--Field Level Media

Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers right wing Givani Smith (54) moves the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
1/3: Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers right wing Givani Smith (54) moves the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) moves the puck ahead of Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
2/3: Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) moves the puck ahead of Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) saves the puck after a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
3/3: Feb 6, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) saves the puck after a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

What to read next
Feb 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) waits to warmup before game against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Islanders' defense shines in win over Flyers
Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal each scored one goal, and the New York Islanders defeated the host Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 Monday in the first game for both teams following the All-Star break.
February 07, 2023 01:59 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star festivities
The game hasn't been played in Toronto since 2000, the eighth time it had the honor. Toronto also hosted in 1934, 1947, 1949, 1951, 1962-64 and 1968.
February 06, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: All-Star Game
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk shines as Atlantic tops Central in All-Star final
Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers was named the most valuable player of the three-on-three tournament that ended with a 7-5 victory over the Central Division in the championship final.
February 04, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: All-Star Skills Competition
NHL
Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby team for NHL Skills win
Ovechkin and Crosby have been huge rivals throughout their careers, but the collaboration is a sign of how much they have put it in the past.
February 03, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media